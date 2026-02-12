Wolfsburg rallies to draw with Juventus in Women’s Champions League. Man United wins

Sarai Linder struck in the fifth minute of added time as Wolfsburg rallied from two goals down at home to…

Sarai Linder struck in the fifth minute of added time as Wolfsburg rallied from two goals down at home to draw 2-2 with Juventus in the Women’s Champions League playoffs on Thursday.

Manchester United took a big step toward the quarterfinals after a 3-0 win at Atletico Madrid.

If that tie looks all but decided, it remains in the balance for Wolfsburg and Juventus. Linder ensured it was all square ahead of next week’s second leg in Turin when firing an equalizer into the top corner from the edge of the area deep into added time.

“It feels like a win to get the draw in the last minute,” said Wolfsburg coach Stephan Lerch.

Juventus went 2-0 up just after the hour mark at the AOK Stadion. Ana Capeta opened the scoring in the sixth and Amalie Vangsgaard doubled the lead in the 61st.

But Wolfsburg rallied going into the final 10 minutes of regulation time.

Janina Minge sparked the fightback when converting from the penalty spot in the 82nd.

As the clock ticked down it looked like Juventus would hold a slender lead going into the second leg, until Linder struck.

“We were playing well but we didn’t really create many big chances. At the end, we deserved the draw and now next week it’s still open,” Wolfsburg’s Lineth Beerensteyn said.

Man United in control

United takes a healthy lead back to Manchester after a dominant win in Spain.

It took just three minutes for Elisabeth Terland to give United the lead after collecting Melvine Malard’s through ball and firing home.

Malard made it 2-0 in the 39th with a curling shot.

Malard then turned provider again for Julia Zigiotti Olme to convert with a powerful effort.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.