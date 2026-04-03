Marsh helps power 7-run first inning as Phillies beat Rockies 10-1 in Colorado’s home opener

DENVER (AP) — Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer as part of a seven-run first inning, Aaron Nola pitched efficiently…

DENVER (AP) — Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer as part of a seven-run first inning, Aaron Nola pitched efficiently into the seventh and the Philadelphia Phillies spoiled Colorado’s home opener by beating the Rockies 10-1 on Friday.

The Phillies set the tone early by sending 11 batters to the plate against Michael Lorenzen (0-1) to begin the game. They finished with 13 hits, including three homers — all by lefties — with the wind blowing from left field. Marsh hit a sinker that went a projected 454 feet to the second deck in right-center. In the second, Bryce Harper launched a solo shot. Kyle Schwarber added a 460-foot drive to right field in the fifth.

Nola (1-0) scattered five hits and gave up one run over 6 1/3 innings. He struck out nine — the bullpen had six more — as Philadelphia won its eighth straight over Colorado. The latest one marked the Rockies’ most lopsided loss in a home opener.

It also was win No. 350 for Phillies manager Rob Thomson, making him the fastest to reach the mark in club history (604 games).

There were 48,366 fans who showed up on a sunny but cool afternoon. The Rockies, a team coming off three straight 100-loss seasons, dropped to 18-16 in home openers, including 17-15 at Coors Field.

It was a rough outing for Lorenzen, who allowed nine runs and 12 hits over three innings. Mickey Moniak had one of Colorado’s five hits in his first game of the season. Moniak started on the injured list due to a sprained right ring finger.

The Rockies were coming off a three-game series win in Toronto. They didn’t capture their first series last season until early June against Miami.

Up next

The Phillies will throw lefty Jesús Luzardo (0-1, 9.00 ERA) on Saturday. The Rockies hadn’t announced a scheduled starter, but right-hander Chase Dollander (1-0, 9.00) is expected to get some work.

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