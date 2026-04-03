Towns held out of the Knicks’ game against the Bulls because of an elbow impingement

NEW YORK (AP) — New York center Karl-Anthony Towns was held out of the Knicks’ game Friday night against the Chicago Bulls because of a right elbow impingement.
Towns was in a good mood as he participated in pregame warmups and took a couple of shots. However, he stood in front of the visitor’s bench and grabbed his elbow before he walked off the court toward the home locker room.
The All-Star center is averaging 20.1 points and 11.9 rebounds. He was replaced by Mitchell Robinson in the starting lineup.
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