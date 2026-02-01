Wembanyama fuels early surge in late start as Spurs overcome travel woes to beat Magic

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 25 points, eight rebounds and five blocks and San Antonio beat the Orlando…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 25 points, eight rebounds and five blocks and San Antonio beat the Orlando Magic 112-103 on Sunday night in a game that started five hours late because of the Spurs’ travel woes.

The Spurs were scheduled to leave Charlotte following a 111-106 loss Saturday, but had to stay overnight because of the storm that dropped nearly a foot of snow. The team then had a mechanical issue on its flight.

Devin Vassell added 16 points for San Antonio. Dylan Harper had 15 points, and De’Aaron Fox had 14 points and 10 assists.

Desmond Bane scored 25 points for Orlando, and Paolo Banchero had 19 points and 10 rebounds. Orlando had won two in a row.

The Magic had been in San Antonio since Saturday after a 130-120 home victory over Toronto. The Spurs weren’t so lucky.

The game was scheduled to start at 3 p.m. but was pushed back to 6 p.m. and then 8 p.m. as the Spurs returned home nearly 24 hours later than planned.

The delayed start did not hinder the Spurs as they made their first three shots and seven of their first eight in building a double-digit lead five minutes in, Wembanyama made his first two attempts, forcing his way past Wendell Carter Jr. in the lane for a finger-roll layup and a two-handed slam.

Wembanyama was cleared to play a half hour before tipoff after being questionable due to left calf soreness.

San Antonio guard Stephon Castle missed the game with left adductor tightness.

