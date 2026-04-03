DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Padres-Red Sox, Any MLB Game Friday

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Every MLB team is taking the diamond this Friday, and you can get in on the action by signing up with this DraftKings promo code offer. All new users who claim this offer will be able to take home a generous bonus to use on any MLB game today, including some fun matchups including Padres vs. Red Sox and Mariners vs. Angels.







Set up your new account and place a wager for at least $5. This will redeem a $200 bonus, which will come over in the form of eight individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. Players will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB Bonus

Before placing your first wager, it is important to understand the details of this welcome offer. Getting started is simple, and you won’t need to memorize a long code to take advantage of the bonus ahead of the first pitch.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 bonus. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 3rd, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Win Your $5 Wager to Unlock $200 in Bonus Bets

Exclusively available for new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer provides a massive potential payout, but it requires a bit of sharp strategy. The reward is not guaranteed; to unlock the $200 bonus, you must win your qualifying wager. You simply need to place a first bet of at least $5 on any market with consensus odds of -500 or longer. We’ve seen time and time again that finding a heavy favorite is the smart play here to trigger the promotion.

If your ticket cashes, your account is credited with $200 in bonus bets, distributed as eight individual $25 bonus bets. This structure is perfect for the daily MLB grind, allowing you to hunt for longshot value across multiple games rather than risking it all on one matchup. Just remember to lock in your picks promptly, as these bonus bets will officially expire after 7 days.

Use Your DraftKings MLB Bonus Tonight

Matchup DraftKings Moneyline Total (O/U) San Diego Padres at Boston Red Sox BOS -122 / PAD +102 9 (O -103 / U -117) Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels MAR -168 / ANG +139 8 (O -105 / U -115)

Both of these matchups present compelling ways to use your DraftKings promo on tonight’s Eastern Time schedule.

The early action kicks off as the Padres send Michael King to the mound against veteran Sonny Gray. Gray has been striking batters out at an impressive 11.25 K/9 rate so far, but it does stand to reason he’ll have his hands full with a potent Padres lineup. We are keeping a close eye on San Diego’s Ramón Laureano, who is currently scorching the ball with a .389 batting average, 2 home runs, and a massive 1.199 OPS. On the flip side, Boston’s Wilyer Abreu has been equally dangerous, posting a .417 average and a 1.334 OPS with 3 homers of his own.

Later in the evening, Bryan Woo and the Mariners enter as -168 moneyline favorites against Reid Detmers and the Angels. Seattle will lean on Brendan Donovan, who boasts a staggering .417 average and a 1.283 OPS to anchor their offense. Meanwhile, the Angels are looking to Mike Trout to provide the spark. Trout continues to show his elite plate discipline and power, carrying a 1.007 OPS and a .485 on-base percentage to go along with his 2 home runs. With a lower total set at 8 runs, this West Coast clash shapes up to be a tight, pitching-friendly battle.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer: How to Sign Up

Claiming your bonus ahead of the next MLB matchup is a quick and seamless process. Whether you are looking to back Michael King and the Padres or Reid Detmers and the Angels, just follow these simple steps to get started: