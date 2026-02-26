Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akron 43, Byers 40
Cotopaxi 33, Cripple Creek-Victor 21
D’Evelyn 56, Elizabeth 22
Eaton 59, Wray 49
Holyoke 36, Burlington 31
Jefferson 50, DSST: Elevate Northeast 17
Merino 66, Limon 14
Roaring Fork 71, Cedaredge 44
Sedgwick County 65, Haxtun 22
Simla 63, Bennett 18
Stargate School 49, Prospect Ridge Academy 13
Sterling 39, Platte Valley 26
Yuma 33, Resurrection Christian 21
CHSAA State Playoffs=
First Round=
Class 5A=
Canon City 56, Battle Mountain 36
Cheyenne Mountain 50, Eagle Valley 40
Glenwood Springs 41, Sierra 36
Grand Junction 68, Littleton 27
Lewis-Palmer 54, Rampart 46
Longmont 51, Summit 31
Northglenn 64, Thomas Jefferson 40
Ponderosa 50, Greeley Central 43
Class 6A=
Boulder 42, Rocky Mountain 38
Chatfield 43, Castle View 28
Denver South 64, Pueblo West 55
Fossil Ridge 41, Mountain Vista 38
Monarch 46, Vista Ridge 43
Poudre 44, Doherty 30
Smoky Hill 50, Fairview 26
ThunderRidge 52, Cherry Creek 34
___
