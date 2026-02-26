Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Akron 43, Byers 40 Cotopaxi 33, Cripple Creek-Victor 21 D’Evelyn 56, Elizabeth 22 Eaton 59, Wray 49…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akron 43, Byers 40

Cotopaxi 33, Cripple Creek-Victor 21

D’Evelyn 56, Elizabeth 22

Eaton 59, Wray 49

Holyoke 36, Burlington 31

Jefferson 50, DSST: Elevate Northeast 17

Merino 66, Limon 14

Roaring Fork 71, Cedaredge 44

Sedgwick County 65, Haxtun 22

Simla 63, Bennett 18

Stargate School 49, Prospect Ridge Academy 13

Sterling 39, Platte Valley 26

Yuma 33, Resurrection Christian 21

CHSAA State Playoffs=

First Round=

Class 5A=

Canon City 56, Battle Mountain 36

Cheyenne Mountain 50, Eagle Valley 40

Glenwood Springs 41, Sierra 36

Grand Junction 68, Littleton 27

Lewis-Palmer 54, Rampart 46

Longmont 51, Summit 31

Northglenn 64, Thomas Jefferson 40

Ponderosa 50, Greeley Central 43

Class 6A=

Boulder 42, Rocky Mountain 38

Chatfield 43, Castle View 28

Denver South 64, Pueblo West 55

Fossil Ridge 41, Mountain Vista 38

Monarch 46, Vista Ridge 43

Poudre 44, Doherty 30

Smoky Hill 50, Fairview 26

ThunderRidge 52, Cherry Creek 34

