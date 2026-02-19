Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amery 51, Ellsworth 46
Beloit Memorial 82, Lincoln 6
Boyceville 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 25
Brookfield Academy 63, Messmer 13
Chesterton 59, Augustine Prep 26
Chesterton, Ill. 82, Eastbrook Academy 14
Cristo Rey 35, Hmong Academy 31
Edgar 54, Rib Lake 45
Fuller 40, University Lake 29
Iola-Scandinavia 56, Shiocton 29
Kickapoo 64, Weston 50
Marion/Tigerton 55, Providence 23
Martin Luther 43, Milwaukee Lutheran 37
Milwaukee DSHA 55, West Allis Hale 26
Milwaukee Golda Meir 54, Milwaukee Reagan 31
Milwaukee Vincent 45, Eau Claire North 23
Mishicot 67, Hilbert 44
Mosinee 68, Colfax 45
New Auburn 81, Birchwood 15
Northwood 63, Grantsburg 59
Onalaska 42, Holmen 28
Pius XI Catholic 65, Greendale 49
Saint Croix Central 49, Altoona 48
Salam School 47, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 10
Shorewood 40, Brown Deer 30
South Shore 62, Lac Courte Oreilles 26
University School of Milwaukee 56, Messmer 7
Wausaukee 53, Stockbridge 17
Wayland 72, Williams Bay 45
Webster 58, Siren 20
Williams Bay Faith Christian 72, St Joan Antida 45
Wisconsin Lutheran 80, Waukesha North 31

