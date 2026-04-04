Mariners beat Angels 3-1 when Young breaks scoreless tie in 10th after Woo’s strong start

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cole Young broke a scoreless tie with an RBI triple leading off the 10th inning, and…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cole Young broke a scoreless tie with an RBI triple leading off the 10th inning, and Bryan Woo combined with the Seattle Mariners’ bullpen to pitch 10 innings of one-hit ball in a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Josh Naylor added a two-run single for the Mariners, who managed only four hits in the first nine innings before getting three in the 10th off new Angels reliever Brent Suter (0-1).

After nine innings featuring five combined hits — all singles — in the Angels’ home opener, Young drilled a sinker from Suter off the wall in the right-field corner on the second pitch of the 10th, scoring automatic runner Luke Raley.

Andrés Muñoz (1-1) pitched the ninth in the Seattle closer’s first appearance in six days. Gabe Speier earned his second career save despite allowing Mike Trout to score on Jorge Soler’s sacrifice fly.

The Mariners retired the Angels’ final 21 batters.

Woo yielded one hit over seven brilliant innings, setting down his last 12 batters and recording six strikeouts while matching the longest scoreless start of his career.

Reid Detmers was nearly as good for Los Angeles, pitching 6 2/3 innings of three-hit ball with four walks.

Neither team seriously threatened to score during the first nine innings on a windy night at Angel Stadium. Los Angeles couldn’t get a runner into scoring position, while Seattle squandered back-to-back hits with one out in the fourth.

Woo was largely dominant after hitting Trout in the shoulder with a pitch during the first. Oswald Peraza got the Angels’ only hit in the third on a tailing popup down the right-field line, and Trout drew their only walk leading off the fourth.

Up next

Emerson Hancock (1-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start of the season, after throwing six hitless innings in an impressive 2026 debut for the Mariners last week. He faces Jack Kochanowicz (0-0, 11.25), who struggled in his four-inning season debut for the Angels in Houston.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.