Vinícius and Bellingham out for Real Madrid match at Valencia in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid will be without Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham for its La Liga match at Valencia on Sunday.

Vinícius will miss the game because of an accumulation of yellow cards. He picked up his fifth yellow last Sunday in the 2-1 home win against Rayo Vallecano, a result that moved Madrid back within a point of leader Barcelona.

Vinícius’ superb goal helped Madrid earn the victory against Rayo but again he was booed by some Madrid fans at the Bernabeu. He was also criticized later after Spanish media said he was spotted in Paris ahead of his time off from playing.

The Brazil forward was expected to face a tough crowd in Valencia, where three years ago he was subjected to racist taunts that sparked anti-racism campaigns across Spain. Valencia at the time helped identify the fans who taunted Vinícius, but the club was not happy with the generalization made about all of its fans being racist. Valencia fans have jeered Vinícius every time he’s returned to Mestalla Stadium.

Bellingham recently also was criticized by Madrid fans but will not play on Sunday because of a left hamstring injury against Rayo. The team did not give a timetable on his recovery but he is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks.

Madrid has won six consecutive league games, with its last setback in December, 2-0 at home against Celta Vigo.

Valencia, sitting in 16th place, is coming off a tough 2-1 home loss to Athletic Bilbao in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, where it conceded six minutes into stoppage time and failed to advance.

Key matchups

Leader Barcelona will try to earn its 17th victory in 18 matches across all tournaments when it hosts 14th-placed Mallorca on Saturday.

Barcelona, whose only setback in that streak was 2-1 at Real Sociedad in January, won at Albacete 2-1 midweek to reach the Copa del Rey semifinals.

On Sunday, third-placed Atletico Madrid hosts fifth-placed Real Betis, the same opponent it will face as a visitor in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Atletico boosted its squad in the winter transfer window by signing Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman from Atalanta and Mexico midfielder Obed Vargas from the Seattle Sounders in Major League Soccer.

On Monday, fourth-placed Villarreal hosts sixth-placed Espanyol.

Players to watch

Atletico will likely showcase newcomers Lookman and Vargas, while Barcelona will continue to rely on Lamine Yamal, who has scored four times in his last four matches with Barcelona, and five times in his last six games with the club.

Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé will likely play at Mestalla and will look to add to an impressive scoring streak that includes eight goals in his last five matches.

Out of action

Without Vinícius and Bellingham, Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa may see a few players return from long injury layoffs, including defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rüdiger and Ferland Mendy.

Barcelona will remain without Gavi and Pedri because of injuries, and Raphinha remains doubtful after already missing the Copa del Rey match on Tuesday.

Off the field

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said this week the club will hold elections in March and he will be a candidate again. He said he and his board members will resign on Monday so they can stand for re-election. Laporta is set to face opposition.

