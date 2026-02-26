Viktor Arvidsson scores twice in the Bruins’ 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets

BOSTON (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson scored twice, Joonas Korpisalo made 36 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue…

BOSTON (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson scored twice, Joonas Korpisalo made 36 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Thursday night in the first game for both teams after the three-week break for the Olympics.

Morgan Geekie and Sean Kuraly and also scored for the Bruins. Kuraly gave Boston a two-goal lead in the third period, but Columbus pulled within one with six minutes left when Adam Fantilli ripped a shot from the high slot.

The Blue Jackets pulled goalie with Elvis Merzlikins with two minutes left, and Arvidsson scored into the empty net in the final minute.

Kirill Marchenko scored his 20th of the season for Columbus, and Merzlikins made 19 saves.

Korpisalo briefly left in the second period after a collision with Columbus forward Miles Wood, who was whistled for interference.

The sequence presented the Bruins with the power-play chance that resulted in Geekie’s 33rd goal of the season. Michael DiPietro made two stops while Korpisalo was evaluated for a possible concussion.

During a first period stoppage, the Bruins honored the team’s representatives at the Milan Cortina Olympics. Highlights were shown on the video board with the loudest ovation reserved for Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman, Boston’s ties to the champion U.S. team. Swayman wasn’t active Thursday, but appeared on the bench and hugged McAvoy.

Up next

Blue Jackets: Host the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Bruins: At Philadelphia on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.