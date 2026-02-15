Versatile Cavan Biggio signs minor league deal with Houston, where dad Craig Biggio was a star

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Versatile Cavan Biggio is expected to join the Houston Astros’ spring training camp as…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Versatile Cavan Biggio is expected to join the Houston Astros’ spring training camp as a non-roster player on Sunday after signing a minor league deal with the team.

Biggio, 30, has hit .223 in seven major league seasons with four teams. He made his debut in the majors with Toronto in 2019.

Biggio appeared in 37 games with Kansas City in 2025. He played first base, second base, third base, two outfield positions and designated hitter. He hit .174 in 69 at-bats.

Biggio is a son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, who played for the Astros from 1988-2007.

