Verona and Pisa remain on the bottom of Serie A after dismal draw

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Verona and Pisa drew 0-0 in a dire game that reflected the clubs’ positions at the foot of Serie A on Friday.

Both teams had new managers on the sidelines and were looking for the three points that might kickstart what looks set to be a long and arduous fight against relegation.

But neither team managed a shot on target in the first 45 minutes and it wasn’t until the final minutes that either side showed any urgency.

A header from Pisa’s Stefano Moreo hit the woodwork and although both goalkeepers were forced to make crucial stops to thwart counterattacks no goal was forthcoming.

Verona remains last, behind Pisa on goal difference.

