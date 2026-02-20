US men’s hockey team inspired by women winning gold at the Olympics in Milan

MILAN (AP) — Quinn and Jack Hughes watched in person as the U.S. women’s hockey team rallied to beat Canada…

MILAN (AP) — Quinn and Jack Hughes watched in person as the U.S. women’s hockey team rallied to beat Canada in the gold medal game at the Olympics on Thursday night in an overtime thriller that showcased the face of the sport in Hilary Knight and her likely successor in that spot, Laila Edwards.

The Hughes brothers had a family stake in the matter. Their mom, Ellen, had a role in the women’s championship as a player development consultant.

“Happy for her, happy for the whole team, everyone on the coaching staff,” Quinn Hughes said. “You knew that game was going to be tough, but I think they deserved it.”

Players from either team have also gotten to know each other from hanging out in the athletes’ village, Jack said, giving the men even more rooting interest.

“All of us, we were obviously really pumped up for them,” Jack Hughes said. “That was all about the girls, and we were super excited for them.”

J.T. Miller also took his daughter, Quinn Hughes said, and the rest of the men’s team watched at the end of their hall in the treatment room in the village they share with the women. Megan Keller’s OT goal was a cause for celebration.

“We were going nuts,” Dylan Larkin said. “It’s a pretty cool moment and great for them. For Megan Keller, that’s a great story: a Michigan girl, very proud for her. Great moment for USA Hockey.”

Coach Mike Sullivan opened his remarks following the team’s game day skate by congratulating the women’s team. There’s also a staff connection: Assistant John Hynes worked with women’s coach John Wroblewski at the U.S. National Team Development Program.

“We were talking about it last night; we were talking about it again this morning,” Sullivan said. “It’s a great thrill. Those girls, what a terrific hockey team and they’ll be an inspiration for the next generation of girls growing up in the United States. … We couldn’t be more proud of them.”

The U.S. women outscored opponents 33-2 on the way to gold. The also-unbeaten U.S. men face Slovakia in the semifinals on Friday night, and Sullivan hopes his team is inspired by what the women accomplished.

“Without a doubt,” Sullivan said. “You look at how dominant they’ve been throughout the course of their tournament and before, that’s one of the best women’s teams I think I’ve seen. We certainly aspire to do the same on the men’s side.”

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.