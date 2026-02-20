United States 6, Slovakia 2 1st period_1. United States, Dylan Larkin (Zach Werenski and Tage Thompson), 4:19. 2. United States,…

United States 6, Slovakia 2

1st period_1. United States, Dylan Larkin (Zach Werenski and Tage Thompson), 4:19. 2. United States, Tage Thompson (Jack Eichel and Quinn Hughes). Penalties_Charlie McAvoy, United States (interference on a goalkeeper), 8:51. Zach Werenski, United States, (delaying the game), 11:58. Milos Kelemen, Slovakia (tripping), 19:02.

2nd period_3. United States, Jack Hughes (Zach Werenski), 32:14. 4. United States, Jack Eichel (Brady Tkachuk and Matthew Tkachuk), 32:33. 5. United States, Jack Hughes (Zach Werenski and Matt Boldy), 38:24. Penalties_Martin Fehervary, Slovakia (roughing), 20:31. Auston Matthews, United States (hooking), 21:09. Charlie McAvoy, United States (high sticking), 25:28. Martin Fehervary, Slovakia (holding), 28:29. Oliver Okuliar, Slovakia (cross-checking), 36:20. Patrik Koch, Slovakia (interference), 39:37.

3rd period_6. Slovakia, Juraj Slafkovsky (Adam Ruzicka and Martin Fehervary), 44:55. 7. United States, Brady Tkachuk (Vincent Trocheck and Noah Hanifin), 50:52. 8. Slovakia, Pavol Regenda (Milos Kelemen and Fehervary), 53:17. Penalties_Matthew Tkachuk, United States (unsportsmanlike conduct), 58:17. Erik Cernak, Finland (unsportmanlike conduct), 58:17. Brady Tkachuk, United States (roughing served by Clayton Keller), 58:17. Brady Tkachuk, United States (unsportmanlike conduct), 58:17.

Shots on Goal_United States 11-15-13_39. Slovakia 8-5-11_24.

Goalies_United States, Jake Oettinger, Connor Hellebuyck. Slovakia, Samuel Hlavaj, Stanislav Skorvanek.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Canada, Chris Rooney, United States, Scott Cherrey, Canada, Onni Hautamaki, Finland.

