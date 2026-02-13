United States 6, Italy 0 First Period_1. United States, Megan Keller (Laila Edwards and Alex Carpenter), 13:31. Penalties_Nadia Mattivi, Italy…

United States 6, Italy 0

First Period_1. United States, Megan Keller (Laila Edwards and Alex Carpenter), 13:31. Penalties_Nadia Mattivi, Italy (illegal hit), 3:09. Gwyneth Philips, United States (delaying the game served by Hilary Knight), 11:40. Lara Lobis, Italy (boarding), 13:16.

Second Period_2. United States, Kendall Coyne (Megan Keller and Carolina Harvey), 21:41. 3. United States, Kendall Coyne (Britta Curl and Grace Zumwinkle), 24:51. 4. United States, Laila Edwards (Megan Keller and Tessa Janecke), 25:17. 5. United States, Britta Curl (Joy Dunne), 31:29. 6. United States, Hannah Bilka (Taylor Heise and Carolina Harvey), 38:27. Penalties_Matilde Fantin, Italy (interference), 25:17. Rory Guilday, United States (boarding), 30:19. Cayla Barnes, United States (interference), 35:19. Abbey Murphy, United States (roughing), 38:27. Franziska Stocker, Italy (cross-checking), 38:27.

Third Period_No scoring. Penalties_Kristen Guerriero, Italy (cross-checking), 52:46. Nadia Mattivi, Italy (illegal hit), 56:47.

Shots on Goal_United States 20-19-12_51. Italy 2-2-2_6.

Goalies_United States, Aerin Frankel, Gwyneth Philips. Italy, Gabriella Durante, Martina Fedel.

Referees_Ida Henriksson, Sweden, Shauna Neary, Canada, Jessica Lundgren, Sweden, Erin Zach, Canada.

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.