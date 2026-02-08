Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $75 Fantasy Bonus for Super Bowl Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Daily fantasy players can go all in on the big game by activating the Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a fantasy bonus for Super Bowl 60 between the Seahawks and Patriots. All new users who create a new account using this promo code will be able to secure $75 in fantasy entries.



Set up a new account and start with a $5 play on the Super Bowl. No matter what happens on that entry, new users will receive $75 in fantasy entries. You will be able to redeem this fantasy bonus regardless, making this a fantastic way to set up your new account off the right foot. After two weeks of chatter, the Super Bowl is finally here between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. This is your opportunity to claim $75 in fantasy entries while diving into the big game. Look at individual player prop lines for the player of your choice, and decide whether you think those players are going to go higher or lower than what the line is priced at.

Redeem Underdog promo code WTOP and make a $5 play to secure a $75 fantasy bonus.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for $75 SB60 Fantasy Bonus

Take advantage of this opportunity to redeem $75 in fantasy entries by claiming this welcome offer. All you need to do is sign up and place a $5 entry, and you will receive this bonus no matter what.

Once you have signed up and claimed your welcome offer, there are two ways to place an entry on Underdog:

Standard Entry: This format requires a minimum of 2+ picks . In a Standard entry, every selection in your lineup must be correct to win. While this carries higher risk since one miss eliminates the entry, it triggers the largest potential payouts.

This format requires a minimum of . In a Standard entry, every selection in your lineup must be correct to win. While this carries higher risk since one miss eliminates the entry, it triggers the largest potential payouts. Flex Entry: This format is available when you make 3+ picks. The Flex option provides a safety net, allowing you to still receive some winnings even if one of your predictions is incorrect. While the payout is lower compared to a perfect Standard entry, it offers more forgiveness for a near-miss.

How to Redeem the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account is a breeze on Underdog. For a detailed breakdown of the registration process, refer to the outline below:

Head to the app start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

Apply promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure payment methods.

Start with a $5 play to secure $75 in fantasy entries.

Use these fantasy entries to make picks on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, Super Bowl and more.

Popular Super Bowl Markets via Underdog

We explained the two types of entries you can place when playing on Underdog, so all you need to do is look at the player prop lines listed below, and decide whether you think those players are going to record higher or lower. Combine 2+ of these plays into an entry, and enjoy the Super Bowl:

Sam Darnold Passing Yards: 231.5

Drake Maye Passing Yards: 222.5

Kenneth Walker III Rushing Yards: 74.5

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Receiving Yards: 94.5

Stefon Diggs Receiving Yards: 45.5

TreVeyon Henderson Rushing Yards: 18.5

Note: This promotion is valid only for new users who meet the applicable age and region requirements.