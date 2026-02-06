Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $75 Fantasy Bonus for SB 60 This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Create an account and start with a $5 play on the NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other sport. This will automatically unlock $75 in fantasy entries.

Anyone who takes advantage of this offer on Friday will have $75 in bonuses to use on the Super Bowl this weekend. The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are meeting on Sunday with the Lombardi Trophy on the line. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this exclusive offer.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $75 Fantasy Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $75 in Fantasy Entries In-App Promotions Boost Builder, Ladders, Streaks, Rescues, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 6, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Gear up for one of the best sports weekends of the year. This is an opportunity for daily fantasy players to grab a no-brainer bonus. Set up a new account and make a $5 play. That will be enough for players to start with $75 in fantasy entries.

New players can use these entries to make picks on any game throughout the weekend. Each fantasy entry is an opportunity to win straight cash. Although there are tons of options available on Underdog, we expect to see a lot of interest in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

How to Activate Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Setting up a new account on Underdog is the only way to secure this $75 fantasy bonus. New players can get in on the action by following these simple steps:

Click here to redeem this offer. Make sure to input promo code WTOP to qualify for this bonus.

to redeem this offer. Make sure to input promo code WTOP to qualify for this bonus. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Using any of the secure payment methods, make a cash deposit of at least $10.

Start with a $5 play on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, soccer, NFL or any other available market.

Players will receive $75 in fantasy entries to use throughout the weekend.

Super Bowl LX Preview

Although the New England Patriots played one of the easiest schedules in NFL history, none of that matters now. The Pats and Drake Maye are one game away from a championship, but the Seattle Seahawks stand in their way. Seattle’s defense leads the way, but they have no shortage of star power on offense.

New players who sign up and activate this Underdog promo can start building entries on the Super Bowl. Go all in on Maye, Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Stefon Diggs, Hunter Henry, Kenneth Walker III, Rhamondre Stevenson, Cooper Kupp or any other player. Don’t miss out on all the ways to win big during Super Bowl Sunday.