Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $75 Bonus for Spurs-Lakers, NBA Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new DFS uses can redeem bonus entries in time for the NBA slate tonight by signing up the Underdog promo code WTOP. Create a new account to redeem $75 in fantasy entries to use on any NBA game tonight, including the Clippers vs. Rockets and Spurs vs. Lakers as the two biggest games of the evening.







Place a $5 entry on any NBA game tonight to receive this $75 bonus guaranteed. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, so you receive this DFS bonus no matter what. Here is the list of the four NBA games to dive into tonight using Underdog:

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Underdog Fantasy is a player prop picks platform that allows you to place either a standard or flex entry (detailed below) on your favorite player prop lines of the evening, including backing any NBA player tonight.

Sign up with Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a guaranteed $75 bonus, and start diving into the games from there.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for $75 NBA Fantasy Bonus

Take advantage of this opportunity to redeem $75 in fantasy entries by claiming this welcome offer. All you need to do is sign up and place a $5 entry, and you will receive this bonus no matter what.

Once you have signed up and claimed your welcome offer, there are two ways to place an entry on Underdog:

Standard Entry: This format requires a minimum of 2+ picks. In a Standard entry, every selection in your lineup must be correct to win. While this carries higher risk since one miss eliminates the entry, it triggers the largest potential payouts.

This format requires a minimum of 2+ picks. In a Standard entry, every selection in your lineup must be correct to win. While this carries higher risk since one miss eliminates the entry, it triggers the largest potential payouts. Flex Entry: This format is available when you make 3+ picks. The Flex option provides a safety net, allowing you to still receive some winnings even if one of your predictions is incorrect. While the payout is lower compared to a perfect Standard entry, it offers more forgiveness for a near-miss.

In the next section we will detail the different types of promotional entries you can place as well.

NBA Promotional Entries via Underdog As mentioned earlier, Underdog has additional, promotional types of entries that you can place. These are fun, and different ways to get in on the action. They are available every single day, and below we will detail these three promotions and how we would play them for todays slate: Ladders: Choose 3+ players who you believe can climb ladders and hit a ceiling outcome to win up to 1000x. For the three games today, we like: Jalen Brunson points, Collin Gillespie points and Stefon Castle assists.

Choose 3+ players who you believe can climb ladders and hit a ceiling outcome to win up to 1000x. For the three games today, we like: Jalen Brunson points, Collin Gillespie points and Stefon Castle assists. Streaks: Win 11 plays in a row to 1000x your money. You have to start with two, and then take single entries from there.

Win 11 plays in a row to 1000x your money. You have to start with two, and then take single entries from there. Rescues: The Underdog Fantasy version of injury protection, which allows you to receive a refund and a promo if an early injury causes your entry to lose. Here are the sports that qualify for this promo: NFL, NBA, MLB, CFB, WNBA How to Redeem the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

For a detailed breakdown of the registration process, refer to the outline below: