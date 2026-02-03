Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $75 Bonus for Nuggets-Pistons, NBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With Nikola Jokic and Cade Cunningham facing off in Detroit tonight, it is the perfect time for basketball fans to take advantage of the latest Underdog promo code WTOP here .







The atmosphere in Detroit is electric following the announcement of Cunningham and Jalen Duren as All-Stars, making this matchup a must-watch. New users who sign up and play just $5 will instantly receive $75 in bonus entries to boost their bankroll. This generous welcome offer provides immediate value that can be applied directly to the Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons showdown or saved for any other NBA matchup taking place this week.

Underdog promo code WTOP for NBA

The current welcome offer provides an excellent opportunity for new users to get started with Pick’em contests on Underdog. By using the specific promo code during registration, you can unlock a substantial bonus to use on player projections for stars like Nikola Jokic or the newly named All-Star Jalen Duren.

Here are the specific details regarding the current offer:

This “Play $5, Get $75” promotion is straightforward. Once you have signed up and verified your account, you must play at least $5 on an entry. Once that requirement is met, you receive $75 in bonus entries to use on future contests.

Please note the strict eligibility requirements for this promotion. It is valid for new players only who are residents of a legal state. While the standard minimum age is 18+, specific jurisdictions have higher age requirements:

19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

in Alabama and Nebraska. 21+ in Arizona, Massachusetts, and Virginia.

Underdog Promo Code Overview

The latest Underdog welcome offer is designed to get new players involved in the action immediately. To unlock this bonus, new users simply need to sign up using code WTOP and play a total of $5 on entries. Regardless of the outcome of that initial play, the user will instantly receive $75 in bonus entries, effectively boosting their bankroll for tonight’s Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons game or other upcoming matchups.

This promotion is strictly limited to new Underdog customers. To be eligible, registrants must meet the necessary age requirements and be physically located in a participating state at the time of play. This ensures that only qualified users can take advantage of the “Play $5, Get $75” offer to enhance their strategy.

Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons Analysis

The statistics suggest some potential value on the Denver Nuggets side, particularly regarding Nikola Jokic. The reigning Finals MVP is averaging an impressive 29.3 points per game through 34 appearances this season. His running mate, Jamal Murray, is also performing at a high level, averaging 25.5 points per game and providing a strong offensive one-two punch for Denver.

For the Detroit Pistons, the focus is on their young All-Star duo. Jalen Duren presents a dominant force in the paint, averaging 18.0 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. His physical presence will be key against Denver’s frontcourt. Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham continues to orchestrate the offense effectively, driving the team’s surge to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. With new addition Kevin Huerter adding perimeter shooting depth, the Pistons’ offense looks to challenge the Nuggets’ defense all night.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code

Getting started is a simple process. To claim the “Play $5, Get $75” welcome offer in time for the Nuggets vs. Pistons tip-off, new users need to follow a few specific steps. Be sure to have the promo code WTOP handy during the registration process to ensure eligibility.

Follow this guide to unlock your bonus entries:

Create Your Account: Download the Underdog app or visit the website. You will need to register by entering standard personal information, including your full name, date of birth, and email address. Enter the Code: When prompted, ensure you apply promo code WTOP to lock in the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account using one of the secure payment methods available. You must deposit at least $5 to proceed. Play a $5 Entry: To trigger the bonus, place an entry of at least $5. You can build a slip using projections from tonight’s Detroit vs. Denver game, such as Nikola Jokic’s points or Jalen Duren’s rebounds. Get Your Bonus: Once your $5 entry is placed, you will receive $75 in bonus entries to use on future contests.

Understanding Your Entry Options

When placing that initial qualifying entry on Underdog, it is important to understand the different ways to play your picks. You generally have two distinct options for your entry structure:

Standard Entry: This option requires you to make 2 or more selections. To win a Standard entry, all choices must be correct . This structure triggers the largest potential payout, offering high rewards for perfect accuracy.

This option requires you to make 2 or more selections. To win a Standard entry, . This structure triggers the largest potential payout, offering high rewards for perfect accuracy. Flex Entry: This option allows for a margin of error. You must make 3 or more selections to utilize the Flex option. The benefit here is that you can still receive some winnings even if a selection is incorrect, making it a safer strategy for players looking to mitigate risk.

Remember, this promotion is exclusive to new users who meet the specific age and region requirements. Ensure your location is eligible before signing up to enjoy the action on the court tonight.