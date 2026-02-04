Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $75 Bonus for Nuggets-Knicks, NBA, SB LX

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for Feb. 4 NBA

As the New York Knicks look to leverage their impressive 6.3 Net Rating against the Denver Nuggets, fantasy players have a unique opportunity to enhance their viewing experience. With Nikola Jokić averaging 29.1 points per game and Jalen Brunson posting 27.1 points per game, the statistical landscape is ripe for entry selections. By utilizing the offer below, you can turn a $5 play into a significant bankroll boost to use on these player projections.

How to Use Your Underdog NBA Promo Tonight

The New York Knicks prepare to defend their home court as they host the Denver Nuggets for a marquee cross-conference clash. This matchup features two offensive powerhouses, with the Knicks currently holding a 6.3 Net Rating for the 2025 Regular Season, contrasting with the Nuggets’ 4.1 Net Rating. While the Knicks deal with a mounting injury report including status updates for Mitchell Robinson and Josh Hart, the Nuggets look to overcome the absence of Aaron Gordon.

Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Projections & Analysis

Below is a roundup of available player projections for tonight’s contest, featuring totals for key contributors from both rosters:

Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets): 24.5 Points, 10.5 Rebounds, 8.5 Assists, 1.5 3-Pointers Made

24.5 Points, 10.5 Rebounds, 8.5 Assists, 1.5 3-Pointers Made Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets): 22.5 Points, 6.5 Assists, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.5 3-Pointers Made

22.5 Points, 6.5 Assists, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.5 3-Pointers Made Peyton Watson (Denver Nuggets): 16.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

16.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists Tim Hardaway Jr. (Denver Nuggets): 12.5 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 2.5 3-Pointers Made

12.5 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 2.5 3-Pointers Made Bruce Brown (Denver Nuggets): 7.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

7.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks): 25.5 Points, 5.5 Assists, 2.5 Rebounds, 2.5 3-Pointers Made

25.5 Points, 5.5 Assists, 2.5 Rebounds, 2.5 3-Pointers Made Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks): 19.5 Points, 11.5 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists, 1.5 3-Pointers Made

19.5 Points, 11.5 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists, 1.5 3-Pointers Made OG Anunoby (New York Knicks): 16.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

16.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists Mikal Bridges (New York Knicks): 14.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists

14.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists Miles McBride (New York Knicks): 10.5 Points, 2.5 Assists, 2.5 3-Pointers Made

When analyzing the statistics for this matchup, Nikola Jokić stands out as a statistical anomaly; despite his points projection being set at 24.5, he is averaging 29.1 points per game this season. Additionally, his 10.5 assists per game average comfortably clears his 8.5 assist mark. His teammate Jamal Murray is also outperforming his scoring projection, averaging 25.6 points compared to his 22.5 total.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson continues to carry the offensive load, averaging 27.1 points per game, which suggests value on going higher than his 25.5-point mark. Karl-Anthony Towns remains a dominant presence in the paint, averaging 11.9 rebounds per game, slightly edging out his listed total of 11.5. Conversely, players might look closely at Peyton Watson’s points total; listed at 16.5, he is currently averaging 15.0 points per game for Denver.

Understanding Your Entry Options

When placing your qualifying $5 entry, you have two distinct ways to play. You must be a new user and meet all age and region requirements to participate.