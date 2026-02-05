Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $75 Bonus for NBA, SB 60 Picks This Week

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

By activating the Underdog promo code WTOP, new users can unlock an exclusive bonus to start their fantasy journey across NBA games like Sixers-Lakers or Super Bowl 60. The offer is straightforward: simply sign up and play just $5 to instantly receive $75 in bonus entries. This promotion is available for tonight’s matchup on February 5, 2026, and can be utilized for any other NBA game on the schedule this week.







Underdog Promo Code for NBA, SB LX

With stars like LeBron James and Luka Dončić taking the floor at Crypto.com Arena tonight, there is plenty of action to follow. Underdog provides a simple way for fans to get in on the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers with a generous welcome bonus.

By using the specific promo code during registration, new users can unlock bonus entries to build their lineups for this specific matchup or other NBA games on the schedule.

Note: Eligibility rules apply. Please ensure you meet the age and location requirements listed above before participating.

Details of the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

For fans looking to engage with the action at Crypto.com Arena tonight, the mechanics of this welcome offer are designed for immediate impact. New users can activate the promotion by signing up using code WTOP and playing just $5 on the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup. Upon placing this initial entry, the account is instantly credited with $75 in bonus entries, providing a significant boost to use on player picks or other fantasy contests throughout the 2025-26 NBA regular season.

It is important to note that this specific promotion is reserved exclusively for new Underdog customers. To successfully claim the bonus, participants must meet the designated age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Users should verify their eligibility status prior to registration to ensure the bonus funds are properly secured.

How to Use Your NBA Bonus Tonight

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to visit the Los Angeles Lakers for a primetime showdown at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. This regular-season matchup is scheduled for February 5, 2026, at 7:00 PM PST. Fans can catch the action live on SportsNet LA for local coverage or NBCS-PH for the visiting broadcast.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers Matchup Analysis

Tonight’s game carries significant storylines for both franchises. For Los Angeles, this week marks the one-year anniversary of the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Dončić to the Lakers. The team has seen massive production from Dončić this season, who is averaging 33.4 points per game (1,369 points in 41 games). Alongside him, LeBron James continues to perform at an elite level, averaging 22.0 points per game.

On the visitors’ side, the Philadelphia 76ers are navigating their own roster dynamics. Tyrese Maxey has been the statistical leader in the backcourt, averaging 28.9 points per game through 48 appearances. The Sixers have also seen the emergence of rookie VJ Edgecombe, the No. 3 overall pick, who has become a vital part of the rotation. However, the status of Joel Embiid remains a key factor to watch; the center is averaging 26.1 points per game this season but is currently listed as Day-To-Day on the injury report.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo for Lakers vs. 76ers

With tip-off scheduled for 7:00 PM PST tonight at Crypto.com Arena, there is still time for fans to set up their accounts before the Los Angeles Lakers host the Philadelphia 76ers. Follow the steps below to claim the welcome offer and start building your lineup for this February 5, 2026 showdown.

To trigger the “Play $5, Get $75” promotion, new users must follow this specific process:

Register: Click the link to download the app or visit the website. During the sign-up process, entering promo code WTOP is required to secure the offer. You will be asked to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit at least $5 using one of the secure payment options provided by the platform. Play: Locate the NBA lobby and create an entry for tonight’s game or any other available matchup. You must play a $5 entry to officially activate the bonus. Receive Bonus: Upon placing that initial qualifying entry, your account will be credited with $75 in bonus entries.

Understanding Your Entry Options

When utilizing your funds for the Lakers vs. 76ers game—whether focusing on the home team in Los Angeles or the visiting squad—Underdog provides two distinct ways to structure your picks:

Standard Entry: This format requires a minimum of 2+ picks . In a Standard entry, every selection in your lineup must be correct to win. While this carries higher risk since one miss eliminates the entry, it triggers the largest potential payouts.

This format requires a minimum of . In a Standard entry, every selection in your lineup must be correct to win. While this carries higher risk since one miss eliminates the entry, it triggers the largest potential payouts. Flex Entry: This format is available when you make 3+ picks. The Flex option provides a safety net, allowing you to still receive some winnings even if one of your predictions is incorrect. While the payout is lower compared to a perfect Standard entry, it offers more forgiveness for a near-miss.

Note: This promotion is valid only for new users who meet the applicable age and region requirements.