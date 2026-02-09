Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $75 Bonus for NBA Picks (Feb. 9)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Create your first $5 entry after applying the Underdog promo code. No matter the outcome, you’ll receive a $75 fantasy bonus.

Browse through markets for all 10 NBA games on Monday. We have the Pistons vs. Hornets, Bulls vs. Nets, Jazz vs. Heat, Bucks vs. Maic, Hawks vs. Timberwolves, Kings vs. Pelicans, Cavaliers vs. Nuggets, Grizzlies vs. Warriors, Thunder vs. Lakers and 76ers vs. Trail Blazers.

NBA Markets for the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

There are two ways to enter a contest. You can create a standard entry for a shot at the largest payout, but keep in mind that all legs must hit to receive winnings. The other option is to flex an entry and still receive some winnings if one or two legs are incorrect.

Find new Higher/Lower markets every day for NBA action. These are just some of the popular totals for Monday:

Nikola Jokic: 28.5 points

LeBron James: 36.5 points + rebounds + assists

Anthony Edwards: 4.5 assists

Tyrese Maxey: 26.5 points

Donovan Mitchell: 3.5 three-pointers made

Cade Cunningham: 25.5 points

LaMelo Ball: 7.5 assists

Joel Mbiid: 29.5 points

Austin Reaves: 24.5 points + assists

In addition to pre-game picks, you can follow along during NBA action to create entries on live markets. You’ll have to act quickly since these markets are constantly changing.

Underdog Promo Code Releases $75 Fantasy Bonus

Grab a bonus for daily fantasy after taking these steps to create an account:

Enter your full name, email, etc. to confirm your identity and age. Make a deposit with online banking, PayPal or another payment method. Enter a $5 contest.

Win or lose, you’ll receive $75 in fantasy entries to use throughout the week.

Draft NBA Players to Compete for Prizes

Underdog also has daily drafts. Enter a draft and pick NBA players to compete against other customers for a chance to win large prize pools. For example, enter the ‘Dawg Bowl Qualifier #8” to battle for a portion of $50,000 in prizes. The rankings show which players are projected to score the most points. Go to the results during the games to see how your team is performing.

These drafts can be found for other sports. There’s an option for college basketball on Monday, as well as the PGA Tour (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am).

Check for new promos every day. There’s an NBA Gimme Pick, so you can change any pick to zero. There’s also a 40% profit boost for any entry and a 40% profit boost for the Olympics.

