Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $75 Bonus for Knicks-Cavs, NBA Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Daily fantasy players can go all in on a huge NBA slate tonight by activating the Underdog promo code WTOP to receive a fantasy bonus while doing so. All new users who create a new account using this promo code will be able to secure $75 in fantasy entries to use on a big Eastern Conference showdown between the Knicks and Cavaliers.







Once you are set up with your new account, place a $5 entry today. No matter what happens on that entry, new users will receive $75 in fantasy entries. You will be able to redeem this fantasy bonus regardless, making this a fantastic way to set up your new account off the right foot and start diving into the NBA player props from there.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA Bonus

The huge clash between New York and Cleveland presents an ideal spot to capitalize on the Underdog platform. By getting involved in tonight’s 07:30 PM EST tip-off, new users can unlock substantial value through the current welcome bonus.

Below are the complete details regarding the offer available for the Tuesday slate:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $75 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE.

Understanding the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Let’s break down the mechanics here because the value is hard to ignore. This Underdog welcome offer is designed to give new players an immediate cushion for the Knicks vs. Cavaliers matchup. The process is straightforward: new customers who register and submit their first entry of at least $5 will instantly receive $75 in bonus entries.

We put a lot of stock in offers that credit immediately because it allows you to explore additional pick’em options for the 07:30 PM EST tip-off without waiting for your initial entry to settle. To claim this, participants must be new Underdog customers without a prior account. Eligibility is restricted by age and location; standard users must be 18+, though residents of Alabama and Nebraska must be 19+, and those in Arizona, Massachusetts, and Virginia must be 21+.

Knicks vs Cavaliers Player Prop Lines

The New York Knicks (37-21) travel to face the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-22) with the tip-off scheduled for 07:30 PM EST.

With significant offensive talent on the floor, the prop market offers several intriguing lines. Below are some of the key player props available for tonight’s game which you can select higher or lower than:

Jalen Brunson: 25.5 Points

25.5 Points Karl-Anthony Towns: 19.5 Points

19.5 Points OG Anunoby: 15.5 Points

15.5 Points Josh Hart: 7.5 Rebounds

7.5 Rebounds Mikal Bridges: 13.5 Points

13.5 Points Donovan Mitchell: 27.5 Points

27.5 Points James Harden: 7.5 Assists

7.5 Assists Jarrett Allen: 8.5 Rebounds

8.5 Rebounds Evan Mobley: 13.5 Points

13.5 Points Dennis Schroder: 3.5 Assists

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Getting started in time for the 07:30 PM EST tip-off is a simple process, but execution matters. To secure the $75 bonus entries for the New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers matchup, new users must ensure they follow the specific activation steps outlined below.

Create Your Account: Download the Underdog app or visit the website to begin registration. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. During this process, ensure you enter Promo Code WTOP to attach the welcome offer to your account. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit at least $5 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: To activate the bonus, you must play a first entry of $5 or more. You can browse the available markets for the Knicks or Cavaliers and submit your picks before the game begins. Receive Bonus: Upon submitting your qualifying $5 entry, the $75 in bonus entries will be instantly credited to your account.

Understanding Your Entry Options

When utilizing your funds for tonight’s game, it is important to understand the two main entry types available on Underdog: