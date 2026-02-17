Tyler Reddick secures first-ever Daytona 500 crown and NASCAR heads to Georgia

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Autotrader 400 Site: Hampton, Georgia. Track: Echopark Speedway. Race distance: 260 laps, 400.4 miles.…

Last year: Denny Hamlin took the lead from teammate Chase Briscoe in double overtime to secure his 58th career Cup Series victory and his fourth of the season.

Last race: With a push from teammate Riley Herbst, Tyler Reddick navigated the late-race chaos to win on a wild final lap that saw multiple crashes. Reddick, who was embraced by team owner and NBA great Michael Jordan, snapped a 38-race losing streak, giving the 23XI driver a fresh start to the new season.

Next race: March 1, Austin, Texas.

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES

Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250

Site: Hampton, Georgia.

Track: Echopark Speedway.

Race distance: 163 laps, 251.02 miles.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5 p.m. Saturday, race, 5 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Holding a commanding lead for 146 out of 163 laps, Austin Hill earned his 11th career series win and third consecutive at Atlanta.

Last race: Austin Hill won the season opener at Daytona for the fourth time in five years, dominating the pack while leading 78 of 120 laps.

Next race: Feb. 28, Austin, Texas.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Fr8 Racing 208

Site: Hampton, Georgia.

Track: Echopark Speedway.

Race distance: 135 laps, 207.9 miles.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 3 p.m. Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: Kyle Busch’s last-second pass of Stewart Friesen produced a photo finish win and his eighth in the series at Atlanta.

Last race: Chandler Smith secured his eighth career victory in a four-wide finish after a late push from Tyler Majeski in overtime.

Next race: Feb. 28, St. Petersburg, Florida.

FORMULA 1

Last race: Lando Norris secured his first world championship at the final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, edging out Max Verstappen by just two points after a season-long fight.

Next race: March 7, Melbourne, Australia.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Last race: Alex Palou won his third consecutive series championship, securing the title in four of the last five seasons.

Next race: March 1, St. Petersburg, Fla.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: March 8, Gainesville, Fla.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

SWAMP CABBAGE 100 PRACTICE NIGHT

SWAMP CABBAGE 100

Next race: March 1-2

