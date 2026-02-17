Tyler Reddick secures first-ever Daytona 500 crown and NASCAR heads to Georgia

All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Autotrader 400
Site: Hampton, Georgia.
Track: Echopark Speedway.
Race distance: 260 laps, 400.4 miles.
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 11 a.m., Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (FOX).
Last year: Denny Hamlin took the lead from teammate Chase Briscoe in double overtime to secure his 58th career Cup Series victory and his fourth of the season.
Last race: With a push from teammate Riley Herbst, Tyler Reddick navigated the late-race chaos to win on a wild final lap that saw multiple crashes. Reddick, who was embraced by team owner and NBA great Michael Jordan, snapped a 38-race losing streak, giving the 23XI driver a fresh start to the new season.
Next race: March 1, Austin, Texas.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES
Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250
Site: Hampton, Georgia.
Track: Echopark Speedway.
Race distance: 163 laps, 251.02 miles.
Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5 p.m. Saturday, race, 5 p.m. (CW).
Last year: Holding a commanding lead for 146 out of 163 laps, Austin Hill earned his 11th career series win and third consecutive at Atlanta.
Last race: Austin Hill won the season opener at Daytona for the fourth time in five years, dominating the pack while leading 78 of 120 laps.
Next race: Feb. 28, Austin, Texas.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES
Fr8 Racing 208
Site: Hampton, Georgia.
Track: Echopark Speedway.
Race distance: 135 laps, 207.9 miles.
Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 3 p.m. Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m. (FS1).
Last year: Kyle Busch’s last-second pass of Stewart Friesen produced a photo finish win and his eighth in the series at Atlanta.
Last race: Chandler Smith secured his eighth career victory in a four-wide finish after a late push from Tyler Majeski in overtime.
Next race: Feb. 28, St. Petersburg, Florida.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA 1
Last race: Lando Norris secured his first world championship at the final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, edging out Max Verstappen by just two points after a season-long fight.
Next race: March 7, Melbourne, Australia.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Last race: Alex Palou won his third consecutive series championship, securing the title in four of the last five seasons.
Next race: March 1, St. Petersburg, Fla.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
Next race: March 8, Gainesville, Fla.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
SWAMP CABBAGE 100 PRACTICE NIGHT
SWAMP CABBAGE 100
Next race: March 1-2
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com
