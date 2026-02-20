Twins ace Pablo López is set for season-ending Tommy John elbow surgery as expected

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Minnesota right-hander Pablo López will have season-ending Tommy John elbow surgery, expected once the Twins…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Minnesota right-hander Pablo López will have season-ending Tommy John elbow surgery, expected once the Twins discovered their ace’s torn ulnar collateral ligament.

The team said Friday that López’s surgery will be performed next week in Texas by Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister. López turns 30 early next month.

It will be the second Tommy John surgery for López. He had the procedure as a minor leaguer with the Seattle organization and missed the 2014 season.

López ended a bullpen session early during the Twins’ first full-squad workout Monday. First-year manager Derek Shelton said he was hopeful the move was precautionary, but a day later general manager Jeremy Zoll told reporters of the UCL tear.

López was the Twins’ opening-day for the past three years and was planning to pitch for Venezuela in next month’s World Baseball Classic.

López made his major league debut with the Miami Marlins in 2018 and spent five seasons with them, then was traded to the Twins.

He made the All-Star team in his first year with Minnesota and helped the franchise end a record 18-game postseason losing streak for North American professional sports, going 2-0 with an 0.71 ERA in two starts in the 2023 playoffs.

López is making $21.75 million this season and is signed through next year.

A shoulder injury limited him to 14 starts last season after he made 32 in each of three consecutive 10-win seasons, the first in his final season with the Marlins. López was 5-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 2025 and is 59-53 with a 3.81 ERA for his career.

