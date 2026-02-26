Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= MSHSL Sectional Tournament= Class 3A= Section 8= Quarterfinal= Fergus Falls 78, Rocori 24 Little Falls 84, Sauk…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

MSHSL Sectional Tournament=

Class 3A=

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Fergus Falls 78, Rocori 24

Little Falls 84, Sauk Rapids-Rice 20

Willmar 67, St. Cloud 42

Class 2A=

Section 2=

Quarterfinal=

Glencoe-Silver Lake 59, St. Clair 53

Maple River 57, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 56

Norwood Young America 71, Belle Plaine 54

Section 3=

Semifinal=

Fairmont 74, St. James Area 47

New London-Spicer 59, Minnewaska 45

Section 4=

Second Round=

St. Paul Washington/Johnson 54, Mounds Park Academy 35

Section 5=

First Round=

Dassel-Cokato 51, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 48

Holy Family Catholic 77, Breck 28

Rockford 60, Eagle Ridge 54

Section 6=

First Round=

Albany 71, Mora 42

Foley 80, Spectrum 42

Kimball 84, PACT 70

Legacy Christian 75, Holdingford 64

Milaca 71, Maple Lake 36

Pine City 60, Melrose 56

Royalton 60, St. Cloud Cathedral 56

Sauk Centre 59, Osakis 22

Section 8=

First Round=

East Grand Forks 81, Park Rapids 38

Frazee 87, Warroad 53

Hawley 71, Roseau 51

Menahga 78, Thief River Falls 54

Pelican Rapids 59, Crookston 32

Wadena-Deer Creek 53, Barnesville 47

Class 1A=

Section 2=

Quarterfinal=

BOLD 74, Springfield 27

Nicollet 55, Mountain Lake Area 54

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 96, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 43

Section 4=

First Round=

International School 60, Metro 40

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 55, Trinity 36

North Lakes Academy 44, Liberty Classical 33

Section 5=

Second Round=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 68, Mille Lacs 39

Bertha-Hewitt 67, Nevis 38

Braham 63, Hinckley-Finlayson 23

Pine River-Backus 79, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 40

Sebeka 45, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 43

Swanville 68, East Central 53

Upsala 65, Ogilvie 59

Section 6=

First Round=

Breckenridge 77, Ashby 25

Hancock 79, Parkers Prairie 72

Hillcrest Lutheran 71, Henning 38

Lake Park-Audubon 59, Brandon-Evansville 33

Park Christian 56, Ada-Borup-West 50

Rothsay 59, Battle Lake 55

Underwood 62, New York Mills 31

West Central 65, Benson 27

Section 7=

First Round=

Barnum 67, North Woods 55

Cherry 58, Hill City 50

Chisholm 62, Silver Bay 25

Cromwell 87, Littlefork-Big Falls 26

Deer River 71, McGregor 25

Ely 60, Carlton-Wrenshall 41

Floodwood 71, South Ridge 61

Mountain Iron-Buhl 96, Bigfork 10

Section 8=

Second Round=

Bagley 63, Blackduck 61

Kelliher-Northome 102, Win-E-Mac 35

Mahnomen-Waubun 51, Fosston 36

Sacred Heart 56, Stephen-Argyle 23

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 62, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

