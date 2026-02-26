Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
MSHSL Sectional Tournament=
Class 3A=
Section 8=
Quarterfinal=
Fergus Falls 78, Rocori 24
Little Falls 84, Sauk Rapids-Rice 20
Willmar 67, St. Cloud 42
Class 2A=
Section 2=
Quarterfinal=
Glencoe-Silver Lake 59, St. Clair 53
Maple River 57, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 56
Norwood Young America 71, Belle Plaine 54
Section 3=
Semifinal=
Fairmont 74, St. James Area 47
New London-Spicer 59, Minnewaska 45
Section 4=
Second Round=
St. Paul Washington/Johnson 54, Mounds Park Academy 35
Section 5=
First Round=
Dassel-Cokato 51, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 48
Holy Family Catholic 77, Breck 28
Rockford 60, Eagle Ridge 54
Section 6=
First Round=
Albany 71, Mora 42
Foley 80, Spectrum 42
Kimball 84, PACT 70
Legacy Christian 75, Holdingford 64
Milaca 71, Maple Lake 36
Pine City 60, Melrose 56
Royalton 60, St. Cloud Cathedral 56
Sauk Centre 59, Osakis 22
Section 8=
First Round=
East Grand Forks 81, Park Rapids 38
Frazee 87, Warroad 53
Hawley 71, Roseau 51
Menahga 78, Thief River Falls 54
Pelican Rapids 59, Crookston 32
Wadena-Deer Creek 53, Barnesville 47
Class 1A=
Section 2=
Quarterfinal=
BOLD 74, Springfield 27
Nicollet 55, Mountain Lake Area 54
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 96, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 43
Section 4=
First Round=
International School 60, Metro 40
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 55, Trinity 36
North Lakes Academy 44, Liberty Classical 33
Section 5=
Second Round=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 68, Mille Lacs 39
Bertha-Hewitt 67, Nevis 38
Braham 63, Hinckley-Finlayson 23
Pine River-Backus 79, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 40
Sebeka 45, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 43
Swanville 68, East Central 53
Upsala 65, Ogilvie 59
Section 6=
First Round=
Breckenridge 77, Ashby 25
Hancock 79, Parkers Prairie 72
Hillcrest Lutheran 71, Henning 38
Lake Park-Audubon 59, Brandon-Evansville 33
Park Christian 56, Ada-Borup-West 50
Rothsay 59, Battle Lake 55
Underwood 62, New York Mills 31
West Central 65, Benson 27
Section 7=
First Round=
Barnum 67, North Woods 55
Cherry 58, Hill City 50
Chisholm 62, Silver Bay 25
Cromwell 87, Littlefork-Big Falls 26
Deer River 71, McGregor 25
Ely 60, Carlton-Wrenshall 41
Floodwood 71, South Ridge 61
Mountain Iron-Buhl 96, Bigfork 10
Section 8=
Second Round=
Bagley 63, Blackduck 61
Kelliher-Northome 102, Win-E-Mac 35
Mahnomen-Waubun 51, Fosston 36
Sacred Heart 56, Stephen-Argyle 23
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 62, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 28
