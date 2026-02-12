Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrean 64, Hobart 56
Batesville 73, Rushville 35
Bloomington South 49, Southport 40
Brownstown 80, Madison 46
Cascade 67, Owen Valley 51
Culver 55, Argos 50
E. Central 53, Connersville 46
Elwood 74, GEO 70
Eminence 49, Mooresville Christian 39
Griffith 66, Highland 45
Hammond Morton 60, Calumet 45
Henryville 56, Borden 47
Jennings Co. 69, Jeffersonville 60
Medora 66, CAM 43
Michigan City Marquette 90, Oregon-Davis 49
N. Decatur 61, Jac-Cen-Del 51
New Castle 53, Delta 42
Tri 68, Edinburgh 28
Trinity Lutheran 59, Christian Academy 48
Union (Dugger) 63, Martinsville, Ill. 57
Warren Central 53, Christel House 40
Winamac 59, N. White 13
GIAC Tournament=
First Round=
Indpls Irvington 47, Central Christian 44
Purdue Poly North 77, Victory Prep 57
Putnam County Tournament=
First Round=
Cloverdale 64, N. Putnam 49
Greencastle 61, S. Putnam 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
