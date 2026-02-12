Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Andrean 64, Hobart 56 Batesville 73, Rushville 35 Bloomington South 49, Southport 40 Brownstown 80, Madison 46…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrean 64, Hobart 56

Batesville 73, Rushville 35

Bloomington South 49, Southport 40

Brownstown 80, Madison 46

Cascade 67, Owen Valley 51

Culver 55, Argos 50

E. Central 53, Connersville 46

Elwood 74, GEO 70

Eminence 49, Mooresville Christian 39

Griffith 66, Highland 45

Hammond Morton 60, Calumet 45

Henryville 56, Borden 47

Jennings Co. 69, Jeffersonville 60

Medora 66, CAM 43

Michigan City Marquette 90, Oregon-Davis 49

N. Decatur 61, Jac-Cen-Del 51

New Castle 53, Delta 42

Tri 68, Edinburgh 28

Trinity Lutheran 59, Christian Academy 48

Union (Dugger) 63, Martinsville, Ill. 57

Warren Central 53, Christel House 40

Winamac 59, N. White 13

GIAC Tournament=

First Round=

Indpls Irvington 47, Central Christian 44

Purdue Poly North 77, Victory Prep 57

Putnam County Tournament=

First Round=

Cloverdale 64, N. Putnam 49

Greencastle 61, S. Putnam 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.