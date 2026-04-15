Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Magic-76ers, NBA, MLB Picks

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Redeem the Dabble promo code WTOP in time for the NBA play-in games tonight, and redeem a fantastic DFS bonus while doing so. This welcome offer secures a guaranteed bonus, which you can then use on the Magic vs. 76ers, Warriors vs. Clippers, or any of the 15 MLB games tonight as you get your account started.



Create a new account to automatically receive a $10 sign-up bonus. No deposit or initial entry is required, all you need to do is simply sign up using our promo code to claim this offer. Once you are signed up, use Dabble to place player prop entries for these any of these games tonight. If there is an NBA counting stat, it is probably a market you can select to fill out your entries, ranging from player points, assists, rebounds and much more. Dabble provides payouts based on your entries that range from 2-8 player prop picks, with the more picks in an entry the higher the payout but also higher the risk.

So, make sure to activate the Dabble promo code WTOP to secure a $10 sign-up bonus, and start placing your entries from there.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP for $10 NBA Play-In Bonus

Dabble Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $10 Daily Fantasy Bonus – No Deposit Required In-App Bonuses Spin and Win Deposit Match Up to 100%, Copy Cash and Rocket Boosts Features New Feed, Entry Builder, Banter, etc. Bonus Last Verified On April 15th, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

All you need to do to take advantage of this offer is to simply create a new account on Dabble and you will automatically unlock this $10 bonus. Then, with this DFS bonus in hand, you can look into the NBA play-in games tonight.

Use Dabble to place your favorite NBA player prop picks for these games, adding more picks to an entry for higher payout, but also higher risk, as we detailed earlier. Below, we will go through all the steps to sign up.

How to Redeem the Dabble Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on Dabble is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a step-by-step breakdown for new players:

Head to the app using the links anywhere on this page start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

Apply promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer.

Create an account by filling out the required information sections (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Receive a $10 sign-up bonus for any game in the NBA, MLB and more.

New players can also make a cash deposit using any of the preferred payment methods. Popular options include instant bank transfer, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay and PayPal.

NBA Player Prop Entries Tonight via Dabble

Here are the top player prop lines for both of the games tonight. By using Dabble, you can select these props to go either more or less than the listed line, and combine those into an entry.