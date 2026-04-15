BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 Bonus for Magic-76ers, Warriors-Clippers

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Yesterday featured two awesome NBA play-in games, and we have two more tonight to dive into between the Magic vs. 76ers and Warriors vs. Clippers. You can claim a bonus for these games and more when you redeem the BetRivers promo code WTOP. There are also 15 MLB games to dive into, with today being the last day of some fun series before teams take a travel day tomorrow. Sign up with this promo code to redeem the best sign-up offer available in your state, detailed below.



The reward you get from BetRivers depends on your location, which will be picked up from the device you use to register with. Users in Pennsylvania and Michigan will be able to choose between these three options for the sportsbook or the casino:

100% poker bonus match up to $1,000

Win 1st day or get a bonus back ($250 in PA and $500 in MI) and 500 bonus spins

2nd chance bonus bet up to $500

Those who sign up in New Jersey will have the ability to bet up to $250. If that bet settles as a loss, you will get your stake returned in the form of bonuses. Lastly, West Virginia users will get a casino offer. Win your 1st day or get up to $500 back along with 250 in bonus spins.

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP for NBA Play-In Bonus Tonight

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP New BetRivers User Offer PA, MI, NJ, WV Offers Terms and Conditions New Users 21+ in Eligible States Date Last Verified April 15th, 2026

Set up your new account and get started with the welcome offer available to you based on the state you are located in. As mentioned previously, there are different offers available based on your location, but either way this promo code offer is an excellent way to get your account started off on the right foot.

No matter what state you are located in, these are flexible offers designed to help you get started off on the right foot, and start locking in these bonuses for the MLB, NBA or any other sport you are excited about.

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Steps to Sign Up

New customers in four states can complete these easy steps to redeem a bonus for sports betting, casino games and poker:

Head to the sportsbook using the BetRivers promo code WTOP to activate the best BetRivers promo code offer in your state. Fill in the basic account info needed to verify your identity and age. It will ask for your date of birth, email and residential address. Make a deposit using a debit card, online banking or another accepted payment method. Place a second chance bet, start playing casino games or use your poker bonus.

Use the BetRivers NBA Bonus Today

Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: 76ers -1.5 / Magic +1.5 | Total: O/U 220.5

76ers -1.5 / Magic +1.5 | Total: O/U 220.5 Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers: Clippers -5.5 / Warriors +5.5 | Total: O/U 220.5

The first game of the evening is the Eastern Conference play-in game between the Magic and the 76ers, with the winner of this game moving on to play the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs, while the loser will host the Hornets for the 8th seed.

Then, we have the Warriors vs. Clippers Western Conference play-in game, with the winner facing off against the Suns to move on to the 8th-seed in the playoffs.

Get in on all the action and more by redeeming this promo code offer.