Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Magic-76ers, NBA, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With an exciting NBA Play-In Tournament doubleheader tonight to go alongside today’s MLB slate, now is the time to strike with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP offer. Get up to $100 in bonuses with the deposit match and also get a free pick for your first play. Click here to sign up.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 Deposit Match Offer

As the 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament takes center stage, new users can optimize their entry into the action with a head start. Claiming this bonus provides a distinct mathematical edge before the first game starts. Utilize the details below to unlock your bonus:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promo Confirmed April 15, 2026 by WTOP

Offer Overview + Strategic Value

The Chalkboard welcome offer equips new players with a 100% deposit match up to $100, instantly doubling your starting bankroll and providing a wider margin of error for your initial entries. In addition to the matched funds, the promotion includes a unique free pick to use on the active NBA and MLB slates.

This bonus allows users to take a pre-selected player to go over 0.5 points. Statistically, this essentially functions as a guaranteed win, serving as a high-probability free pick to anchor your parlay or entry. With the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic squaring off in a high-stakes environment, locking in an over 0.5 points selection is a mathematically sound way to build a foundation for tonight’s entries.

Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available for new Chalkboard customers. To claim your deposit match and free pick, you must meet the standard age requirements and be physically located within a participating state.

Use Your Chalkboard NBA Promo Tonight

With your deposit match funds and free pick ready to go, analyzing tonight’s top NBA player props is the next logical step. Below are five players with intriguing points lines across the slate, featuring the critical Eastern Conference showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic, as well as the Western Conference clash between the Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Tyrese Maxey 30.5 5.5 3.5 Kawhi Leonard 29.5 3.5 7.5 Stephen Curry 27.5 4.5 3.5 Paolo Banchero 23.5 5.5 8.5 Paul George 21.5 4.5 5.5

If you are structuring your Chalkboard entry around the biggest stars, comparing these massive prop totals to recent regular-season data reveals distinct betting angles.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero enters tonight with a points over/under of 23.5. Banchero averaged a 22.2 points per game. Because his current prop line sits above his season average, the historical data indicates positive expected value on Banchero failing to reach his point total in tonight’s matchup against Philadelphia.

Conversely, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey shares the highest point total of the night at 30.5. Maxey averaged 28.3 points per game in the regular season. While he remains a dynamic scoring threat, backing the under is the mathematically safer play given the inflated line. His teammate, Paul George, also faces a high 21.5 over/under despite averaging just 17.3 points per game this past season, indicating clear statistical value on the under.

Out West, Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard are both staring down lofty totals. Leonard averaged 27.9 points per game this past regular season, while Curry averaged 26.6. With their lines currently set at 27.5 and 29.5 points respectively, regression to their season averages firmly points toward the under for both veteran stars.

Diversifying Your Entries: Tonight’s MLB Slate

Savvy players know that a good recipe for success involves diversifying exposure across multiple markets. Once you secure your Chalkboard deposit match, those funds are not restricted solely to the basketball court. You can also target statistical mismatches on tonight’s Major League Baseball schedule. The active MLB slate includes:

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees

Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Reward

Getting started on Chalkboard and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward, streamlined process. Follow these analytical steps to unlock your deposit match and free pick: