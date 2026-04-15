Md. vaccine policy ‘will be led by science’: New law decouples guidance from federal agencies

As of July 1, Maryland will determine which vaccines should be administered, severing its reliance on federal agencies, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of July 1, Maryland will determine which vaccines should be administered, severing its reliance on federal agencies, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Vax Act, signed Tuesday by Gov. Wes Moore, authorizes Maryland’s health secretary to set recommendations for immunizations, screenings and preventive services. It also requires insurance companies to cover vaccines endorsed by the state.

The legislation comes after the CDC’s January decision to reduce the number of routine childhood vaccines from 17 to 11, and shift others to high-risk or case-by-case recommendations.

The governor’s office said the state will prioritize guidance from groups including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians, rather than from federal agencies.

“Maryland’s vaccine policy will be led by science — not internet conspiracy theories,” Gov. Moore said in a social media post. “We will protect our people, no matter how they voted in the last election.”

Critics warn the law could generate confusion for parents seeking to make health care decisions for their children, and that advocacy groups should not be elevated to the level of federal agencies.

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