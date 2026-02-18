Three South American tennis players cleared after doping probe of contaminated meat

LONDON (AP) — Three tennis players from South America can resume their careers after being cleared by the International Tennis…

LONDON (AP) — Three tennis players from South America can resume their careers after being cleared by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) following a doping investigation involving contaminated meat.

Conner Huertas del Pino (Peru), Mateo Barreiros Reyes (Brazil) and Andrés Urrea (Colombia) all tested positive for prohibited anabolic steroid boldenone while competing at an ATP Challenger event in Bogota, Colombia, in May last year.

The ITIA said the players had unintentionally consumed contaminated meat and that they provided evidence and documentation to support their case, including detailed receipts and information on the source of meat consumed during the tournament.

The ITIA announced its findings on Wednesday.

