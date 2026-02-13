Three first-half headers put Dortmund on the way to win over Mainz

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund beat Mainz 4-0 to extend its unbeaten league run to 15 games and close…

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund beat Mainz 4-0 to extend its unbeaten league run to 15 games and close the gap with Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich to three points on Friday.

The result, anchored by three first-half headers, left Dortmund three points behind Bayern, which is at Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Although its European form has been poor, Dortmund has been the form team in the Bundesliga and came into the game having won its last five in a row; it showed precisely why by overwhelming Mainz from the kickoff.

Serhou Guirassy’s perfect header from a free kick on the right after nine minutes set Dortmund on the winning path and six minutes later it was 2-0.

Again, the damage came from a cross from the right and a header, Maximilian Beier meeting Ryerson’s delivery at the far post.

Guirassy rounded off a near perfect half of football when his header almost on the goalline made it 3-0 shortly before halftime.

Dortmund was able to take its foot off the gas in the second half but there was still time for a fourth when Ramy Bensebaini nudged a corner into the net nine minutes from time.

It was a rude awakening for a Mainz side that appeared to have put its early season struggles behind it over the last few weeks.

Last weekend’s win against Augsburg lifted it out the relegation zone for the first time since September. Friday’s defeat left it 14th, four points above the drop zone but only two clear of Wolfsburg and Werder, both of which have a game in hand.

