Thomas and Porter power the Bucks to a 116-108 win over the Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cam Thomas scored 34 points in his second game with Milwaukee, Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists and the Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 116-108 Wednesday night.

Jericho Sims and Ousmane Dieng scored 17 points apiece for Milwaukee. Sims added 11 rebounds, leading the Bucks to a 47-30 advantage on the boards.

Desmond Bane led the Magic with 31 points. Paolo Banchero added 17 and Jalen Suggs had 16 points, 10 assists and four steals.

Thomas, who signed with the Bucks as a free agent on Sunday, made 12 of 20 shots and hit four 3-pointers in 39 minutes. He went 4 for 6 from 3-point distance.

Porter had the fifth triple-double of his career.

Bane hit his first five shots — all 3-pointers — and had 20 points by the middle of the second quarter.

Thomas countered with 15 points in the third quarter, including a 3-pointer that lifted the Bucks to an 88-80 lead.

Bane scored eight straight Magic points, including a 3-pointer to tie it at 104 with 3:02 left. But, Kyle Kuzma scored on a layup to put Milwaukee ahead to stay at 108-106, and Myles Turner and Thomas added 3-pointers in the final minute.

Bucks: At Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Magic: At Sacramento on Thursday, Feb. 19.

