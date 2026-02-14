Switzerland forward Kevin Fiala out of Olympics because of a leg injury

MILAN (AP) — Switzerland forward Kevin Fiala has been ruled out for the rest of the Milan Cortina Olympics with…

MILAN (AP) — Switzerland forward Kevin Fiala has been ruled out for the rest of the Milan Cortina Olympics with an injury to his left leg.

Fiala was taken off the ice on a stretcher late in Switzerland’s game against Canada on Friday. The Swiss Ice Hockey Federation on Saturday called it a lower leg injury that was ending his time at the Games.

The Los Angeles Kings winger went down when he collided with Tom Wilson with just under three minutes left in Canada’s 5-1 victory.

Fiala backed into a hit on Wilson near the boards, their legs got tangled up and both players fell to the ice. Fiala couldn’t get up and after a stoppage in play medical personnel attended to him.

Fiala was placed face down on a stretcher, and his left leg appeared to be in an air cast as he was wheeled out.

“I haven’t seen him yet. I think he went to the hospital. Obviously it doesn’t look very good,” Swiss coach Patrick Fischer said after the game. “Tough moment for Kevin and the whole team, obviously.”

No penalty was assessed on the play.

“It was an accident,” Fischer said.

Fiala, 29, is in his 12th NHL season and fourth with the Kings. He has 40 points in 56 games this season.

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.