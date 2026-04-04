Dylan Holloway’s two goals help Blues keep slim playoff hopes alive with 6-2 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Holloway scored a pair of power-play goals, Robert Thomas had a goal and two assists,…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Holloway scored a pair of power-play goals, Robert Thomas had a goal and two assists, and the St. Louis Blues kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 6-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Pius Suter and Colton Parayko each had a goal and an assist for St. Louis and Jonatan Berggren added a goal. Joel Hofer stopped 24 shots for the Blues, who pulled to within three points of the last wild-card spot in the Western Conference with seven games left.

Ryan Poehling had a goal and an assist, and Jeffrey Viel scored for the Ducks, who remain tied with Edmonton for first place in the Pacific Division but have lost four straight games. Lukas Dostal stopped 23 shots.

St. Louis extended a 3-2 first-period lead with two goals in the second. Tyler Tucker corralled a rebound behind the goal line and flicked a pass to Suter, who snapped a shot past Dostal for a 4-2 lead at the 3:08 mark. Parayko’s shot from the right circle beat Dostal glove-side for a 5-2 lead with 3:10 left.

Holloway’s power-play goal in the third made it 6-2.

The teams combined for five goals in the first period.

The Ducks, playing their second straight game without leading scorer Cutter Gauthier (upper-body injury), took a 1-0 lead when Poehling redirected Mason McTavish’s shot from the blue line past Hofer 1:51 into the game.

St. Louis answered at 5:24 when Philip Broberg threaded a pass behind Ducks defender Ian Moore to a Thomas.

Holloway’s power-play goal gave St. Louis a 2-1 lead with 8:42 left, but Viel’s tap-in of a cross-ice pass from Poehling tied it 2-2 with 3:59 left.

Up Next

Ducks: Host the Calgary Flames Saturday night.

Blues: At the Colorado Avalanche Sunday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.