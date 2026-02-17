Switzerland 3, Italy 0 First Period_1. Switzerland, Philipp Kurashev (Nico Hischier and Timo Meier), 1:19. 2. Switzerland, Roman Josi (Sven…

First Period_1. Switzerland, Philipp Kurashev (Nico Hischier and Timo Meier), 1:19. 2. Switzerland, Roman Josi (Sven Andrighetto and Nico Hischier), 10:25. Penalties_Thomas Larkin, Italy (holding the stick), 10:01. Janis Moser, Switzerland (cross-checking), 11:55.

Second Period_Penalties_Simon Knak, Switzerland (cross-checking), 22:37. Gregory Di Tomaso, Italy (slashing), 28:43. Mats Frycklund, Italy (hooking), 37:40. Daniel Mantenuto, Italy (roughing), 39:40. Philipp Kurashev, Switzerland (roughing), 39:40.

Third Period_3. Switzerland, Nico Hischier (Damien Riat and Timo Meier), 45:53. Penalties_Mats Frycklund, Italy (roughing), 45:47. Thomas Larkin, Italy (boarding), 49:47.

Shots on Goal_Switzerland 18-14-19_51. Italy 2-10-8_20.

Goalies_Switzerland, Leonardo Genoni, Reto Berra. Italy, Damian Clara, Davide Fadani.

Referees_Jan Hribik, Czechia. Andre Schrader, Germany. Libor Suchanek, Czechia. Tarrington Wyonzek, Canada.

