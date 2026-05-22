DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 for Thunder-Spurs, MLB, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with the DraftKings promo code gives you an opportunity to secure $100 in bonus bets in time for tonight’s Thunder vs. Spurs Western Conference Finals game. Bet $5 on either team to get your bonuses after you click here and sign up.

DraftKings Promo Code For $100 Thunder-Spurs Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified On May 22nd

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 In Bonus Bets

For new DraftKings customers looking to capitalize on NBA postseason action, this sign-up offer presents significant expected value. When you register and place a $5 qualifying wager on the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs—or any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer—the sportsbook automatically credits your account with $100 in bonus bets. The defining feature of this promotion is its guaranteed nature; your initial wager does not need to grade as a win to trigger the payout.

The $100 reward is distributed systematically as four distinct $25 bonus bets, allowing you to diversify your exposure across multiple games, totals, or player props. These bonus bets carry a strict 7-day expiration window, so a calculated approach to allocating them throughout the week is essential for maximizing your return on investment.

DraftKings Thunder vs. Spurs Game 3 Odds

Bet Type Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Spread +1.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) Moneyline +105 -125 Total Points Over 217.5 (-110) Under 217.5 (-110)

When breaking down recent betting trends, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been highly efficient for spread bettors, yielding a 4-2 (.667) record against the spread (ATS) over their last six games. Conversely, the San Antonio Spurs have consistently met market expectations as the favored team, converting a reliable 4-1 (.800) record when laying points in their previous five contests.

Through the initial two matchups of this series, the offensive output has been a dead heat. Oklahoma City is averaging 118.5 points per game, marginally outpacing San Antonio’s 117.5 points per contest. The underlying metrics highlight Oklahoma City’s overall efficiency, evidenced by a robust 14.1 Net Rating compared to San Antonio’s 13.8 in this postseason.

However, the battle on the interior tells a different story. The San Antonio Spurs are actively controlling the glass, securing a 53.5% Total Rebound Percentage in the playoffs. This limits second-chance opportunities for a Thunder squad operating at a 49.9% rebounding clip. That discrepancy on the boards is a critical variable for bettors to weigh when projecting the spread or total.

Alternative Betting Markets: Today’s MLB Slate

If you prefer to diversify your newly acquired bonus bets outside of the NBA hardwood, today’s Major League Baseball slate provides several compelling volume-betting opportunities. Bettors can utilize their promotional funds on key matchups, including:

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles

Activate Your DraftKings Promo Code

Unlocking this DraftKings welcome offer requires no manual promo code, streamlining the activation process for new users. Follow these specific steps to secure your $100 bonus ahead of tip-off:

Create an Account: Register a new DraftKings profile here by supplying standard identity verification data, including your full legal name, date of birth, email address, and physical address. Make a Deposit: Access the cashier section and fund your account with a minimum deposit of $5 using any of the platform’s verified, secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and execute a real-money wager of at least $5 on the Thunder vs. Spurs matchup (ensure the market odds are -500 or longer). Receive Your Bonus: Upon placement of the qualifying wager, DraftKings will systematically credit your account with four $25 bonus bets, irrespective of your initial wager’s final outcome.

Executing these steps secures your promotional funds instantly, granting you the capital needed to wager analytically throughout the remainder of the sports schedule.