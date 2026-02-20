Suns play the Magic for cross-conference contest

Orlando Magic (29-25, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (32-23, seventh in the Western Conference) Phoenix; Saturday, 5…

Orlando Magic (29-25, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (32-23, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns host Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic in a non-conference matchup.

The Suns are 18-10 on their home court. Phoenix has a 14-19 record against teams over .500.

The Magic are 11-15 on the road. Orlando is 8-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Suns average 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 11.9 per game the Magic give up. The Magic are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 47.1% the Suns’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is scoring 25.2 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Suns. Dillon Brooks is averaging 22.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the past 10 games.

Bane is averaging 19.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 5-4, averaging 109.2 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Magic: 6-4, averaging 115.1 points, 38.6 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 11.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Cole Anthony: out (not injury related), Devin Booker: day to day (hip), Grayson Allen: out (ankle), Haywood Highsmith: out (knee).

Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Colin Castleton: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.