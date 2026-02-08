The 7 Best Super Bowl DFS Apps for Patriots vs. Seahawks Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the best Super Bowl DFS apps and promos to make your picks on Sunday. DFS apps have been releasing exclusive promotions for the big game, making it a little complicated for NFL fans. Without a comprehensive guide, you may miss out on $100s in bonuses.

Below, we list seven of the best Super Bowl DFS apps and promos. Register on each to claim over $600 in bonuses before kickoff on Sunday night. The Patriots will be taking on the Seahawks at 6:30 pm ET.

The 7 Best Super Bowl DFS Apps and Promos

Create an account on each app to unlock a welcome offer. Then, you’ll be able to shop for entry boosts, free-to-play games and other perks. Use these Super Bowl DFS apps to make your picks on key stats. These are just some examples of the kinds of markets you’ll find (courtesy of Underdog):

Sam Darnold: 232.5 passing yards

Drake Maye: 223.5 passing yards

Kenneth Walker III: 73.5 rushing yards

Rhamondre Stevenson: 49.5 rushing yards

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 94.5 receiving yards

Cooper Kupp: 3.5 receptions

Stefon Diggs: 4.5 receptions

Grab $100 Deposit Match with the Sleeper Promo Code

Start with a 100% deposit match on Sleeper Fantasy. Grab a $100 bonus before using the free pick for Sam Darnold. You’re able to take the quarterback to have over 0.5 passing yards. It also has entry boosts, multiplier boosts and picks on sale. The total for Stefon Diggs has been reduced to 36.5 receiving yards, making it easier to choose the over.

Score $75 Bonus with the Underdog Promo Code







Play $5 after applying the Underdog promo code to receive a guaranteed $75 bonus. Use this to create standard entries on the Super Bowl and receive the largest payouts. On the other hand, you can elect to flex an entry to still receive some winnings after a loss.

Betr Promo Code Unlocks $210 in Bonuses







A $10 bonus will be added to your account after signing up with the Betr promo code. Then, get another $200 bonus with a 50% deposit match. Take advantage of several types of promo picks to have a better chance at winning or increase your payouts.

Boom Sports Promo Code: Claim $100 Risk-Free Entry







Create a $100 risk-free entry after using the Boom Sports promo code. If it happens to lose, you’ll receive a bonus entry of the same amount. This app has different fantasy games to go along with the standard Pick’Em, like Boom Bingo and Squad Ride.

Get $100 Bonus + Free Pick with the Chalkboard Promo Code







A 100% deposit match is ready for new customers who sign up with the Chalkboard promo code. Get up to a $100 bonus and include the free pick for Kenneth Walker III, who you can take to have over 0.5 rushing + receiving yards.

Play $5, Gain $50 Bonus with the Splash Promo Code







Enter a $5 contest with the Splash promo code and redeem a $50 bonus for the Super Bowl. It has several special offers for the game, like Sa’s $25K Super Squares and $25K Fantasy Tiers.

Dabble Promo Code Releases $10 No-Deposit Bonus







Another no-deposit bonus is available with the Dabble promo code. Register to get a $10 bonus on this social fantasy app. Follow along with other customers on a news feed and copy entries that you like. Try using the rocket boost to supercharge one of your contests on the Super Bowl.