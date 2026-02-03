Stockdale back in Ireland lineup for Six Nations opener against France

PARIS (AP) — Winger Jacob Stockdale has come in from the cold to start for Ireland against France in the…

PARIS (AP) — Winger Jacob Stockdale has come in from the cold to start for Ireland against France in the Six Nations opener on Thursday.

Stockdale was the 2018 player of the championship after contributing seven tries in Ireland’s grand slam. But his last Six Nations was in 2021 and he missed the Rugby World Cup in 2023. Loss of form and injuries dropped him in the pecking order.

He returned to form last season and impressed in two Ireland appearances but was injured in both. He has kicked on and been preferred to British and Irish Lions winger James Lowe.

“He’s back to being himself this year, that’s for sure,” Ireland coach Andy Farrell said on Tuesday.

“He’s just simplified things and got down to what he’s good at, and that’s beating people. And we’ve seen that plenty, certainly this season.

“Everyone who doesn’t get a chance or drops out of the squad is always trying to fight to get back in and he fought hard enough to earn the right to take responsibility in the big game. It’s a fantastic opportunity, isn’t it?”

Another big call was giving flanker Cian Prendergast his first Six Nations start and leaving Tadhg Beirne in the second row. Prendergast’s third start overall will be alongside his younger brother Sam, the flyhalf. They start a test together for the first time.

“It’s lovely,” Farrell said. “You can tell that they try to keep it on the down low in front of all their teammates but I’m sure behind the scenes, along with their parents, they’re as proud as punch.”

Lions tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong, limited in training by a calf issue, wasn’t picked out of caution.

“To push hard for this game could have meant that we end up with egg in our face on both sides in regard to the rest of the championship,” Farrell said. “So we expect Tadhg to be fully fit for the week after (against Italy).”

The starting props were Tom Clarkson and Jeremy Loughman, who have a combined 15 caps. Jamie Osborne hasn’t played since November due to a shoulder injury against Japan but will step in at fullback for Hugo Keenan, who broke a thumb last week.

