Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus for Spurs-Knicks Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Kalshi promo code WTOP is exactly what we need before for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. For new customers who sign up here, this welcome offer hands you a $10 bonus unlocked after making just $10 in trades.

I’m taking advantage of this extra bankroll for tonight’s battle at Madison Square Garden. The Spurs desperately need a win after doing down 0-2 to the Knicks.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP TL;DR Summary

Bonus offer: New Kalshi users can get a $10 bonus after making $10 in trades.

New Kalshi users can get a $10 bonus after making $10 in trades. Game focus: Use the promo ahead of Spurs vs. Knicks in Game 3 at Madison Square Garden.

Use the promo ahead of Spurs vs. Knicks in Game 3 at Madison Square Garden. ✅ Best Kalshi Code to enter: Use Kalshi promo code WTOP during registration.

Use Kalshi promo code during registration. Eligibility: You must be 18+ and present in the U.S. to participate.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 8, 2026

We’re in this together, and I always look for ways to maximize our betting bankroll before we start placing trickier, more sophisticated bets or keying in on a moneyline. For this specific matchup, new Kalshi customers have a real chance to pad their accounts. When you sign up and make a first-time deposit of at least $1, you are well on your way to claiming that $10 sign-up bonus.

To fully unlock the funds, you just need to make $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Once you cross that threshold, the $10 bonus is officially yours to play on today’s game or future action.

Probabilities for the NBA Finals

Let’s do some quick handicapping before tip-off to see where the value lies:

Team Probability New York Knicks 54.27% San Antonio Spurs 45.73%

I know a lot of us are looking to chase bigger payouts, but let’s break down the baseline numbers first. If you choose to take $10 and back the favorite, a winning trade on the New York Knicks nets a solid $7.69 in profit, bringing you a $17.69 total payout.

On the flip side, if you are hunting for value and love the underdog, throwing that $10 on the San Antonio Spurs to win outright brings back $11.00 in profit—giving you a total return of $21.00 if they manage to pull off the upset on the road.

Where am I leaning? Looking at the postseason statistics, the Knicks enter this contest with a noticeable advantage. New York is putting up a highly impressive 17.4 Net Rate, easily outpacing San Antonio’s still-solid 10.2 mark. The Knicks are also dominating the glass, pulling down 54.9% of available rebounds compared to the Spurs’ 52.5%. Based on these key metrics, New York presents a compelling case as the stronger moneyline bet and a great foundation to build your strategy around.

How to Register Using the Kalshi Promo Code

Ready to make your move for the Spurs vs. Knicks game? Follow these simple steps to unlock your $10 sign-up bonus:

Create Your Account: Register for a new account here using your standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify who you are—standard practice for a secure setup. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up and verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To officially activate the offer, make $10 worth of trades on prediction markets.

You do not have to risk it all on a single $10 wager to satisfy the requirement. You can break it up into multiple, smaller trades—for example, five $2 trades or two $5 trades. As soon as your total sum of trades hits that $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will immediately become available in your account.