Stefan Ortega leaves Man City to join Nottingham Forest until end of season

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Stefan Ortega’s 3 1/2-year spell at Manchester City came to an end on Sunday when the German goalkeeper joined Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old Ortega made 56 appearances for City, where he was a back-up goalkeeper, after joining from Arminia Bielefeld and was part of the club’s treble-winning squad in the 2022-23 season.

“Stefan arrives here with fantastic experience and a winning mentality, having been part of such a successful team for the past few seasons,” said Edu Gaspar, Forest’s global head of football.

“When it became clear the goalkeeper position was somewhere we needed to address, Stefan stood out straight away. He will provide great competition for our group of goalkeepers, and will help the team on and off the pitch.”

John Victor and Matz Sels have shared time as Forest’s goalkeeper this season. Victor was this week ruled out for the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

The January transfer window closes on Monday in England.

