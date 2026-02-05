NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Seattle 4½ 4½ (45½) at NEW ENGLAND NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG…
NFL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Seattle
|4½
|4½
|(45½)
|at NEW ENGLAND
NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|2
|(222½)
|New York
|at BOSTON
|7½
|(229½)
|Miami
|at MINNESOTA
|11
|(235½)
|New Orleans
|at MILWAUKEE
|1
|(224½)
|Indiana
|at SACRAMENTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA Clippers
|at PORTLAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Memphis
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at DAVIDSON
|12½
|Loyola Chicago
|at YALE
|15½
|Brown
|at VCU
|7½
|Dayton
|UConn
|1½
|at ST. JOHN’S
|at NORTHERN IOWA
|3½
|Bradley
|at ILLINOIS STATE
|10½
|Drake
|at VALPARAISO
|10½
|Evansville
|at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS
|1½
|Murray State
|Belmont
|3½
|at UIC
