Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

February 5, 2026, 8:11 PM

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Seattle (45½) at NEW ENGLAND

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT 2 (222½) New York
at BOSTON (229½) Miami
at MINNESOTA 11 (235½) New Orleans
at MILWAUKEE 1 (224½) Indiana
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Memphis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at DAVIDSON 12½ Loyola Chicago
at YALE 15½ Brown
at VCU Dayton
UConn at ST. JOHN’S
at NORTHERN IOWA Bradley
at ILLINOIS STATE 10½ Drake
at VALPARAISO 10½ Evansville
at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS Murray State
Belmont at UIC

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up