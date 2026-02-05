NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Seattle 4½ 4½ (45½) at NEW ENGLAND NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Seattle 4½ 4½ (45½) at NEW ENGLAND

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 2 (222½) New York at BOSTON 7½ (229½) Miami at MINNESOTA 11 (235½) New Orleans at MILWAUKEE 1 (224½) Indiana at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) LA Clippers at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Memphis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at DAVIDSON 12½ Loyola Chicago at YALE 15½ Brown at VCU 7½ Dayton UConn 1½ at ST. JOHN’S at NORTHERN IOWA 3½ Bradley at ILLINOIS STATE 10½ Drake at VALPARAISO 10½ Evansville at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 1½ Murray State Belmont 3½ at UIC

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.