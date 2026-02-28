All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|48
|33
|14
|1
|0
|67
|137
|92
|Evansville
|46
|24
|15
|1
|6
|55
|117
|111
|Roanoke
|47
|25
|19
|2
|1
|53
|142
|131
|Pensacola
|47
|23
|17
|5
|2
|53
|130
|139
|Huntsville
|46
|23
|17
|5
|1
|52
|141
|122
|Birmingham
|47
|22
|19
|1
|5
|50
|131
|141
|Knoxville
|46
|22
|20
|1
|3
|48
|117
|131
|Quad City
|47
|21
|21
|4
|1
|47
|126
|139
|Macon
|45
|20
|19
|3
|3
|46
|104
|119
|Fayetteville
|45
|19
|21
|4
|1
|43
|106
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 5, Macon 1
Roanoke 6, Knoxville 5
Quad City 4, Evansville 1
Birmingham 4, Pensacola 1
Peoria 6, Huntsville 3
Saturday’s Games
Macon 4, Fayetteville 1
Roanoke 5, Knoxville 2
Birmingham 2, Pensacola 0
Quad City 3, Evansville 2
Huntsville 3, Peoria 2
Sunday’s Games
Huntsville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
