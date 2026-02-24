All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 46 32 13 1 0 65 129 86…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 46 32 13 1 0 65 129 86 Evansville 43 23 14 1 5 52 110 101 Pensacola 44 22 15 5 2 51 126 132 Huntsville 44 22 16 5 1 50 135 114 Roanoke 45 23 19 2 1 49 131 124 Birmingham 44 20 18 1 5 46 122 136 Knoxville 43 21 19 1 2 45 107 119 Macon 42 19 17 3 3 44 98 110 Quad City 45 19 21 4 1 43 119 136 Fayetteville 42 18 19 4 1 41 99 118

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 10:30 a.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

