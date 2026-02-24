All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|46
|32
|13
|1
|0
|65
|129
|86
|Evansville
|43
|23
|14
|1
|5
|52
|110
|101
|Pensacola
|44
|22
|15
|5
|2
|51
|126
|132
|Huntsville
|44
|22
|16
|5
|1
|50
|135
|114
|Roanoke
|45
|23
|19
|2
|1
|49
|131
|124
|Birmingham
|44
|20
|18
|1
|5
|46
|122
|136
|Knoxville
|43
|21
|19
|1
|2
|45
|107
|119
|Macon
|42
|19
|17
|3
|3
|44
|98
|110
|Quad City
|45
|19
|21
|4
|1
|43
|119
|136
|Fayetteville
|42
|18
|19
|4
|1
|41
|99
|118
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Pensacola at Macon, 10:30 a.m.
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
