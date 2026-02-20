All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|44
|32
|11
|1
|0
|65
|128
|81
|Huntsville
|43
|22
|15
|5
|1
|50
|132
|110
|Pensacola
|43
|22
|15
|5
|1
|50
|123
|128
|Roanoke
|44
|23
|18
|2
|1
|49
|130
|116
|Evansville
|41
|21
|14
|1
|5
|48
|105
|100
|Knoxville
|42
|21
|18
|1
|2
|45
|105
|114
|Birmingham
|43
|19
|18
|1
|5
|44
|117
|134
|Macon
|41
|18
|17
|3
|3
|42
|94
|107
|Quad City
|44
|18
|21
|4
|1
|41
|111
|135
|Fayetteville
|41
|17
|19
|4
|1
|39
|95
|115
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Roanoke 6, Fayetteville 3
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 5, Pensacola 2
Roanoke 8, Quad City 0
Birmingham 5, Knoxville 1
Macon 2, Huntsville 1
Evansville 3, Peoria 2
Saturday’s Games
Pensacola at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Quad City at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Peoria at Evansville, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
