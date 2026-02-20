All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 44 32 11 1 0 65 128 81…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 44 32 11 1 0 65 128 81 Huntsville 43 22 15 5 1 50 132 110 Pensacola 43 22 15 5 1 50 123 128 Roanoke 44 23 18 2 1 49 130 116 Evansville 41 21 14 1 5 48 105 100 Knoxville 42 21 18 1 2 45 105 114 Birmingham 43 19 18 1 5 44 117 134 Macon 41 18 17 3 3 42 94 107 Quad City 44 18 21 4 1 41 111 135 Fayetteville 41 17 19 4 1 39 95 115

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Roanoke 6, Fayetteville 3

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Pensacola 2

Roanoke 8, Quad City 0

Birmingham 5, Knoxville 1

Macon 2, Huntsville 1

Evansville 3, Peoria 2

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Quad City at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Peoria at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

