All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 43 32 10 1 0 65 126 78 Huntsville 42 22 14 5 1 50 131 108 Pensacola 42 22 14 5 1 50 121 123 Evansville 40 20 14 1 5 46 102 98 Knoxville 41 21 17 1 2 45 104 109 Roanoke 42 21 18 2 1 45 116 113 Birmingham 42 18 18 1 5 42 112 133 Quad City 43 18 20 4 1 41 111 127 Macon 40 17 17 3 3 40 92 106 Fayetteville 39 16 18 4 1 37 87 107

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola 3, Macon 0

Knoxville 4, Huntsville 3

Monday’s Games

Birmingham 2, Huntsville 0

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.

