Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $200 FanCash Bonus for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 6

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Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals is tonight between the Thunder and the Spurs, and you can get in on the action by redeeming this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. All new users who sign up will be able to win $200 in FanCash by placing a $20 bet on this game tonight with this offer here.







The Thunder took a 3-2 lead in the series after winning Game 5 at home, but now have to travel to San Antonio to try and close out the series. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs will not go down easy, of course, as the last game in Texas ended in a Spurs victory where they held the Thunder to only 82 points, which was their lowest point output of the season.

The dramatics of this series are enhanced by being able to claim this fantastic welcome offer to get some skin in the game with a bonus in hand. Set up a new account with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and use a $20 bet to win $200 in FanCash.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer for $200 Western Conference Finals Bonus

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $20, Get $200 in FanCash Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified May 28th, 2026

Gear up for Game 6 tonight by redeeming this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and you can claim $200 in FanCash to use for this electric matchup. All you need to do is create a new account, make a cash deposit, and then place a $20 wager on this game tonight. From there, this FanCash can be used on straight bets, parlays or SGPs for Game 6 to get in on the action.

Thunder-Spurs Game 6 Odds, Analysis via Fanatics Sportsbook

Bet Type Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Spread +3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110) Moneyline +135 -160 Total Points Over 219.5 (-112) Under 219.5 (-108)

We put a lot of stock into recent against-the-spread (ATS) data, and bettors will find several compelling trends here. The Oklahoma City Thunder have been consistently outperforming market expectations, covering the spread at a 3-1 clip after losing Game 1 of this series. Furthermore, the Over has cashed in seven of the Thunder’s last eight road games following a straight-up victory.

From an offensive standpoint, this series has been razor-thin. Through five games, Oklahoma City averages 113.8 points per game on 43% field-goal shooting and 36% from beyond the arc. San Antonio is matching that pace with 112.0 points per contest, shooting 42% overall and 32% from three. Uncannily, both squads are converting exactly 85% of their free throws in this series. Ultimately, we look to the defensive metrics: San Antonio’s estimated defensive rate sits at an elite 102.4 points allowed per 100 possessions, compared to Oklahoma City’s 106.8.

How to Activate this Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards with Fanatics Sportsbook. Set up a new account by following these step-by-step instructions: