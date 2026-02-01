All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 37 28 8 1 0 57 109 67…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 37 28 8 1 0 57 109 67 Pensacola 36 21 10 4 1 47 111 106 Huntsville 37 20 11 5 1 46 119 97 Roanoke 37 19 15 2 1 41 104 100 Evansville 36 17 13 1 5 40 94 94 Quad City 38 17 16 4 1 39 100 107 Knoxville 35 16 16 1 2 35 85 97 Birmingham 37 15 17 1 4 35 97 123 Macon 34 14 14 3 3 34 79 90 Fayetteville 35 14 16 4 1 33 77 94

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Quad City 3

Birmingham 3, Evansville 2

Peoria 1, Huntsville 0

Pensacola 4, Fayetteville 3

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville 3, Macon 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

